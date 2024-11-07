A new business launched last summer that's helping the dogs of Collier County and their owners. Inside a short former schoolbus, My Dog's Mobile Gym houses two slatmills in a climate-controlled atmosphere. Slatmills are non-motorized treadmills. They only move if the dog moves, and the dog controls the speed.

Mobile dog gym helps make Naples pups more adoptable

My Dog's Mobile Gym is owned by Jaime Daniel, who has worked with animals her whole career, and has a special touch with dogs. She has regular clients around town, dogs that are particularly energetic (she particularly shouted out German shorthaired pointers), or whose vets recommend they lose some weight. And Daniel also donates at least five hours a week running dogs at the Humane Society of Naples. Although the dogs are well cared for at the shelter, this therapy helps them in a special way.

Her clients say the dogs are calmer after a session in the mobile gym. They develop more focus and more confidence. As for the shelter dogs, they are in a better place to be adopted into their forever homes. Daniel even offers dogs a free session if they were adopted from Humane Society of Naples or Domestic Animal Services of Collier County.

For more information, go to @My_Dogs_Mobile_gym on Instagram.

1 of 14 — DogGymWGCU1107AM Valentina is using the gym to help get some of her weight off. A couple of shelter dogs took their turns on one of the slatmills that were inside “My Dog’s Mobile Gym” located in Naples, Florida. Jaime Daniel owns the mobile dog gym and will give sessions to shelter pups around Naples. This day she was at Humane Society Naples but she also services Domestic Animal Services of Collier County. My Dog's Mobile Gym houses two slatmills in a climate-controlled atmosphere. Slatmills are non-motorized treadmills. They only move if the dog moves, and the dog controls the speed. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 2 of 14 — DogGymWGCU1107AM After a few tugs of a toy Valentina began her walk on the slatmill. Valentina is using the gym to help get some of her weight off. A couple of shelter dogs took their turns on one of the slatmills that were inside “My Dog’s Mobile Gym” located in Naples, Florida. Jaime Daniel owns the mobile dog gym and will give sessions to shelter pups around Naples. This day she was at Humane Society Naples but she also services Domestic Animal Services of Collier County. My Dog's Mobile Gym houses two slatmills in a climate-controlled atmosphere. Slatmills are non-motorized treadmills. They only move if the dog moves, and the dog controls the speed. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 3 of 14 — DogGymWGCU1107AM Valentina is using the gym to help get some of her weight off. A couple of shelter dogs took their turns on one of the slatmills that were inside “My Dog’s Mobile Gym” located in Naples, Florida. Jaime Daniel owns the mobile dog gym and will give sessions to shelter pups around Naples. This day she was at Humane Society Naples but she also services Domestic Animal Services of Collier County. My Dog's Mobile Gym houses two slatmills in a climate-controlled atmosphere. Slatmills are non-motorized treadmills. They only move if the dog moves, and the dog controls the speed. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 4 of 14 — DogGymWGCU1107AM Valentina is using the gym to help get some of her weight off. A couple of shelter dogs took their turns on one of the slatmills that were inside “My Dog’s Mobile Gym” located in Naples, Florida. Jaime Daniel owns the mobile dog gym and will give sessions to shelter pups around Naples. This day she was at Humane Society Naples but she also services Domestic Animal Services of Collier County. My Dog's Mobile Gym houses two slatmills in a climate-controlled atmosphere. Slatmills are non-motorized treadmills. They only move if the dog moves, and the dog controls the speed. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 5 of 14 — DogGymWGCU1107AM Valentina is using the gym to help get some of her weight off. A couple of shelter dogs took their turns on one of the slatmills that were inside “My Dog’s Mobile Gym” located in Naples, Florida. Jaime Daniel owns the mobile dog gym and will give sessions to shelter pups around Naples. This day she was at Humane Society Naples but she also services Domestic Animal Services of Collier County. My Dog's Mobile Gym houses two slatmills in a climate-controlled atmosphere. Slatmills are non-motorized treadmills. They only move if the dog moves, and the dog controls the speed. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 6 of 14 — DogGymWGCU1107AM Valentina is using the gym to help get some of her weight off. A couple of shelter dogs took their turns on one of the slatmills that were inside “My Dog’s Mobile Gym” located in Naples, Florida. Jaime Daniel owns the mobile dog gym and will give sessions to shelter pups around Naples. This day she was at Humane Society Naples but she also services Domestic Animal Services of Collier County. My Dog's Mobile Gym houses two slatmills in a climate-controlled atmosphere. Slatmills are non-motorized treadmills. They only move if the dog moves, and the dog controls the speed. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 7 of 14 — DogGymWGCU1107AM Valentina is using the gym to help get some of her weight off. She is loaded onto the slatmill for her session by owner, Jaime Daniel and Manida Bergman, with Humane Society Naples. A couple of shelter dogs took their turns on one of the slatmills that were inside “My Dog’s Mobile Gym” located in Naples, Florida. Jaime Daniel owns the mobile dog gym and will give sessions to shelter pups around Naples. This day she was at Humane Society Naples but she also services Domestic Animal Services of Collier County. My Dog's Mobile Gym houses two slatmills in a climate-controlled atmosphere. Slatmills are non-motorized treadmills. They only move if the dog moves, and the dog controls the speed. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 8 of 14 — DogGymWGCU1107AM Valentina is using the gym to help get some of her weight off. Jamie reaches out to praise her as she walks. A couple of shelter dogs took their turns on one of the slatmills that were inside “My Dog’s Mobile Gym” located in Naples, Florida. Jaime Daniel owns the mobile dog gym and will give sessions to shelter pups around Naples. This day she was at Humane Society Naples but she also services Domestic Animal Services of Collier County. My Dog's Mobile Gym houses two slatmills in a climate-controlled atmosphere. Slatmills are non-motorized treadmills. They only move if the dog moves, and the dog controls the speed. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 9 of 14 — DogGymWGCU1107AM Jaime Daniel talks about her business and how she loves to see the positive transformation in the dogs.Valentina is using the gym to help get some of her weight off. A couple of shelter dogs took their turns on one of the slatmills that were inside “My Dog’s Mobile Gym,” located in Naples, Florida. Jaime Daniel owns the mobile dog gym and will give sessions to shelter pups around Naples. This day she was at Humane Society Naples but she also services Domestic Animal Services of Collier County. My Dog's Mobile Gym houses two slatmills in a climate-controlled atmosphere. Slatmills are non-motorized treadmills. They only move if the dog moves, and the dog controls the speed. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 10 of 14 — DogGymWGCU1107AM Clayton, an adoptable dog, uses the gym to relieve some of his shelter stress. The walk makes him calm and happy. A couple of shelter dogs took their turns on one of the slatmills that were inside “My dog’s mobile Gym” located in Naples, Florida. Jaime Daniel owns the mobile dog gym and will give sessions to shelter pups around Naples. This day she was at Humane Society Naples but she also services Domestic Animal Services of Collier County. My Dog's Mobile Gym houses two slatmills in a climate-controlled atmosphere. Slatmills are non-motorized treadmills. They only move if the dog moves, and the dog controls the speed. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 11 of 14 — DogGymWGCU1107AM Clayton uses the gym to relieve some of his shelter stress. The walk makes him calm and happy. A couple of shelter dogs took their turns on one of the slatmills that were inside “My Dog’s Mobile Gym,” located in Naples, Florida. Jaime Daniel owns the mobile dog gym and will give sessions to shelter pups around Naples. This day she was at Humane Society Naples but she also services Domestic Animal Services of Collier County. My Dog's Mobile Gym houses two slatmills in a climate-controlled atmosphere. Slatmills are non-motorized treadmills. They only move if the dog moves, and the dog controls the speed. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 12 of 14 — DogGymWGCU1107AM Clayton uses the gym to relieve some of his shelter stress. The walk makes him calm and happy. A couple of shelter dogs took their turns on one of the slatmills that were inside “My Dog’s Mobile Gym” located in Naples, Florida. Jaime Daniel owns the mobile dog gym and will give sessions to shelter pups around Naples. This day she was at Humane Society Naples but she also services Domestic Animal Services of Collier County. My Dog's Mobile Gym houses two slatmills in a climate-controlled atmosphere. Slatmills are non-motorized treadmills. They only move if the dog moves, and the dog controls the speed. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 13 of 14 — DogGymWGCU1107AM Clayton uses the gym to relieve some of his shelter stress. The walk makes him calm and happy. A couple of shelter dogs took their turns on one of the slatmills that were inside “My Dog’s Mobile Gym,” located in Naples, Florida. Jaime Daniel owns the mobile dog gym and will give sessions to shelter pups around Naples. This day she was at Humane Society Naples but she also services Domestic Animal Services of Collier County. My Dog's Mobile Gym houses two slatmills in a climate-controlled atmosphere. Slatmills are non-motorized treadmills. They only move if the dog moves, and the dog controls the speed. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 14 of 14 — DogGymWGCU1107AM Clayton uses the gym to relieve some of his shelter stress. The walk makes him calm and happy. A couple of shelter dogs took their turns on one of the slatmills that were inside “My Dog’s Mobile Gym,” located in Naples, Florida. Jaime Daniel owns the mobile dog gym and will give sessions to shelter pups around Naples. This day she was at Humane Society Naples but she also services Domestic Animal Services of Collier County. My Dog's Mobile Gym houses two slatmills in a climate-controlled atmosphere. Slatmills are non-motorized treadmills. They only move if the dog moves, and the dog controls the speed. Andrea Melendez/WGCU

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

