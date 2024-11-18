Lee County Library hosts cosplay and pop culture festival

The Lee County Library System’s annual Fandom Fest, a free, all-ages celebration of cosplay and pop culture, will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Fort Myers Regional Library outdoor plaza, 2450 First St. in downtown Fort Myers.

Fandom Fest was created to support literacy for all ages through comics and pop culture while reinforcing Lee County libraries as a community center for connection, creativity, self-expression and learning.

“Tapping into what’s popular helps encourage literacy in even the most reluctant readers,” Library Director Mindi Simon said. “Fandom Fest is a fun way for the library system to reach young people and spark a love of reading.”

The festival will feature a variety of fun, family-friendly activities including a free comic and book giveaway for all ages, costume contest, character meet-and-greets, a STEM-based library tech zone, crafts, comic art and cosplay workshops, Zero Gravity Sticky Wall, Rolling Video Games and so much more. Attendees will even find a North Pole area offering a chance to visit with Santa Claus and get a photo.

Live entertainment will begin with a Polynesian Dance and Fire Show highlighting authentic Polynesian culture with special guest “Moana.” The cosplay costume contest starts at 1 p.m. with registration from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for all age categories: Pre-K (ages up to 5), Kids (ages 6-11), Teen (ages 12-17), Adult (ages 18 and up).

To support the event, Fandom Fest merchandise will be available for purchase, including T-shirts, tote bags, beanie hats and other fun swag. Food trucks also will be on site selling hot dogs, burgers, tacos, doughnuts, coffee and shaved ice.

Throughout the library system, branches will be hosting tie-in programs in early December, leading up to festival day including themed storytimes and trivia events, a Comic Art Workshop with Doug MacGregor, Cosplay DIY with Closet Chloe and a Bridgerton Ball.

To ensure everyone’s safety and enjoyment of Fandom Fest, attendees must observe the following rules on festival day:

Costumes with real or realistic looking weapons, hate speech or lack of clothing (missing shoes, tops, bottoms) are not permitted.

Attendees must abide by the library system’s Patron Code of Conduct.

Fandom Fest workers, library staff and security personnel reserve the right to inspect costumes and/or accessories.

Attendees who do not comply with the rules and regulations will be asked to leave the premises.

Visit leelibrary.net/fandomfest for more information, including the schedule of events.