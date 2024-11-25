Arts Bonita hosts Fort Myers Beach Art Association's 'Dreams to Wings' exhibit

On Nov. 21, “Dreams to Wings” opened in Arts Bonita’s gallery in the round at its Performing Arts Center in the Hinman Auditorium on Bonita Beach Road. It’s a juried exhibition of work by artists from the Fort Myers Beach Art Association. Danielle Branchaud curated and hung the show.

“The Fort Myers Beach Art Association has operated out of Fort Myers Beach for over 70 years hosting classes, plein air painting group events and exhibitions,” said Branchaud.

But, since Hurricane Ian, the association has been without a permanent home. Its members have persevered and collaborated with Arts Bonita on a collection of uplifting artwork that also highlights the Association’s Phoenix Rebuilding Fund — hence the name “Dreams to Wings.”

“Through the generosity of donors and art patrons, we hope that showcasing this art exhibition at Arts Bonita will help contribute to their cause,” Branchaud said. “But the primary focus of the show is to showcase the talent that exists out of Fort Myers Beach and the region.”

“Dreams to Wings” will be on display through Jan. 2, 2025.

Courtesy of Arts Bonita / Arts Bonita “Dreams to Wings” will be on display through Jan. 2, 2025.

MORE INFORMATION:

Immediately after Hurricane Ian destroyed its 54-year-old art gallery on Fort Myers Beach, Fort Myers Beach Art Association formulated plans to replace its facility at the same location mid-island.

Courtesy of Fort Myers Beach Art Association / Fort Myers Beach Art Association Fort Myers Beach Art Association's gallery on Estero Island was devastated by Hurricane Ian on September 28, 2022

Thanks to a generous grant from Collaboratory, FMBAA was able to engage the architects needed to design its new gallery.

With the design phase nearly completed, FMBAA has initiated a building campaign under the title of “Phoenix Rebuilding Fund.”

Courtesy of Fort Myers Beach Art Association / Fort Myers Beach Art Association Architects have nearly completed plans to replace Fort Myers Beach Art Association's home on Estero Island with a new, storm-hardened facility.

Since destruction of its gallery on Fort Myers Beach, the association has continued its operations at rented space in the Fort Myers Congregational Church on College Boulevard in Fort Myers.

Since 2022, FMBAA has been coordinating exhibitions with fellow organizations in the community. In addition to Arts Bonita, its exhibition partners have included the Alliance for the Arts, Big Arts, Cape Coral Art Center, Bonita Springs Presbyterian Church and the Tribby Art Center.

Displaying considerable resiliency, FMBAA put on five shows in the greater Fort Myers community in the 2022-2023 season.

“Dreams to Wings” represents the first show of the association’s 2024-2025 season.

The Fort Myers Beach Art Association was incorporated in 1951.