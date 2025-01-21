'Lucky Stiff' continues through the weekend at Florida Rep

“Lucky Stiff” began preview performances last Tuesday night at Florida Repertory Theatre. Producing Artistic Director Greg Longenhagen describes the plot of his offbeat musical-murder-mystery-farce.

“It’s about this hapless shoe salesman who finds out he’s heir to $6 million in diamonds, but in order to get the diamonds, he has to go through all of these actions with his uncle, who happens to be dead,” said Longenhagen. “If he doesn’t complete those tasks, the $6 million in diamonds goes to the dogs; literally, to the Brooklyn School for the Dogs.”

While hapless Harry Witherspoon may be the lead character, the star of each performance is a celebrity corpse.

“What we’ve done is we have some V.I.P.s, some celebrities who are stepping in to play the cadaver, and on different nights, we’ll have different V.I.P.s,” Longenhagen said.

On opening night, the stiff was Fort Myers’ esteemed mayor, Kevin Anderson. Longenhagen wouldn’t divulge who else audiences will find reposed in cheap sunglasses in the wheelchair Harry’s pushing around the stage.

“In fact, you won’t necessarily know until after Act One, because we have a placard that we’re going to put out there and then we’ll do a reveal as to who’s actually playing the cadaver that evening,” said Longenhagen.

While the cadaver has no lines, they’re a prominent part of the show and will rise from the dead to take their bows with the rest of the cast after the final curtain.

“It’s just a pure fun evening of theater,” Longenhagen added. “Great music, great musical.”

“Lucky Stiff” is in the historic Arcade Theatre opened Friday, January 10. Performances are Tuesdays through Sundays through January 26.

MORE INFORMATION:

Sam Sherwood plays the part of Harry Witherspoon. He was last seen as Hank Williams in "Hank Williams: Lost Highway" last season. Sherwood’s Off-Broadway credits include “Woody Sez” (Irish Rep) and “Fancy: A Country Musical” (Developmental lab). Select regional theater credits include Jimmy Ray in “Bright Star” (Arrow Rock Lyceum); Tully in “Escape to Margaritaville” (Actors’ Playhouse, Engeman Theatre); Jesus in “Godspell” (Ivoryton Playhouse); John Denver in “Almost Heaven” (Riverside Theatre); Woody Guthrie in “Woody Sez” (TheaterWorks Hartford); Guy in “Once” (Ivoryton); “Pump Boys & Dinettes” and “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum” (Flat Rock Playhouse); Carl Perkins in “Million Dollar Quartet” and in the world premiere of “Million Dollar Quartet Christmas.”

The rest of the cast is composed of (alphabetically) Chrissy Albanese (Landlady and others), Nicholas Caycedo (Solicitor & Emcee), Kim Morgan Dean (Rita La Porta), JJ Gibson (Swing), Hannah McGinley Lemasters (Annabel Glick), Patrick Richwood (Vincent Di Ruzzio), Jacqueline St. Pierre (Dominique du Monaco and others), Gerritt VanderMeer (Luigi Gaudi) and Noah Warford (Punk, Bellhop and others).

Jason Parrish directs.

