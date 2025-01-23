The Alliance's "Nude Nocturne" celebrates the human body

“Nude Nocturne” is a celebration of the human body as a living, breathing expression of identity, emotion and spirit. While there is a weeks-long exhibition in the gallery of nude artwork submitted by talented artists from across the country, the main event takes place at the Alliance for the Arts on Saturday night.

“We’re going to have contortionist performances, aerialists, Artsemble Underground will be here doing some live model painting,” said the Alliance Marketing & Communications Director Melissa DeHaven. “We’ll have two DJs here. There’s going to be a really cool figure drawing lounge in the classrooms, and it’s a unique, fun opportunity for attendees to sketch the models, capturing the grace of the human body.”

There’s also mannequin painting in another Alliance classroom, but in the tradition of the burlesque performances introduced at the Alliance during its annual fringe festival, Glam! Bam! Burlesque will do sensual, sultry shows at 6, 7 and 8 p.m. in the Foulds Theatre.

“And then for those who want to continue the party, we have a late-night party,” said DeHaven. “So that will go from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m. It’s going to be pretty amazing.”

Adult beverages will be available.

Dress code? Well, last year, patrons dressed to the nines.

“There will be some definitely some sexy signature cocktails,” DeHaven said. “Nice Guys is going to be here helping us provide those. It’s a dress-to-impress event, for sure. Yeah! Put your sexy outfits on and come out to the Alliance for the Arts.”

Doors open at 5:45, with the action continuing ‘till midnight for those who are so inclined.

MORE INFORMATION:

Glam! Bam! Burlesque! is a Southwest Florida burlesque troupe “bringin’ old school bump & grind.” Their graceful and daring moves pay tribute to sensuality and the art of self-expression. Tickets are $50 in advance and include access to one show.

Throughout the evening, aerialist Carolyn Schultz will dazzle outdoors on a breathtaking trifold, soaring through the open sky in a chilly gravity-defying display.

Courtesy of Alliance for the Arts / Alliance for the Arts Bendy Kat contortionist performing on lollipop stand.

The contortionist for “Nude Nocturne” is Bendy Kat. She performs with elegance and grace from a lollipop stand. Her performances are nothing short of eye-popping. Blending an artistic mix of body-bending contortion skills (she’s accomplished in Mongolian, European and contemporary contortion) with jazz and contemporary dance choreography and stage presence, Kat creates unique shapes in elegant, inverted ways. She has performed at numerous venues throughout Southwest Florida, including Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre (with Circus Transform US), Art Walks the Runway Fashion Show at the Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center, the Fort Myers Film Festival’s T.G.I.M. screenings, Telemundo Television, HSN, Papa John’s and others. In addition to being a world-class performer trained in contortion, hand balancing, jazz and contemporary dance, Katarina Danks is an educator, life coach and personal trainer.

Courtesy of Alliance for the Arts / Alliance for the Arts Based on last year's huge success, "Nude Nocturne" is back at the Alliance for the Arts by popular demand.

The art exhibit is titled “Embody.” It seduces the senses with a diverse array of mediums, including tantalizing 3D pieces that invite you to look closer.

Courtesy of Alliance for the Arts / Alliance for the Arts Two muses show off body paint compliments of Artsemble Underground artists Cesar Aguilera and Brian Weaver.

Artsemble Underground turns up the heat with a seductive live model painting session that brings art to life. Artsemble Underground was created by Cesar Aguilera and Brian Weaver in an effort to bring art to everyone: art for the people. During “Nude Nocturne,” they will translate the curves, shadows, and essence of the human form into stunning works of art in real time in a performance that blurs the lines between muse and masterpiece, offering an unforgettable experience of creativity and passion.

Courtesy of Alliance for the Arts / Alliance for the Arts Juli Bobman will assist patrons in unleashing their inner artist with a live figure drawing session.

Juli Bobman previously owned BTB Artist Studios. She currently teaches and hosts a Life Drawing Lounge at the Alliance every Sunday. Juli will assist patrons in unleashing their inner artist with a live figure drawing session. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to sketch live models, capturing the fluidity and grace of the human form in quick, dynamic poses.

Whether you’re a seasoned artist or a curious beginner, this hands-on experience offers a thrilling, sensual way to engage with art and creativity.

For tickets, telephone 239-939-2787 or visit https://www.artinlee.org/event/nude-nocturne-art-event/.

