Winners of first Pavarotti Foundation Opera Naples Voice Competition announced

Thunderous applause echoed through U. Tobe Recital Hall at the Bower School of Music as the names were announced of the four singers who won the inaugural Luciano Pavarotti Foundation Opera Naples International Voice Competition. They are soprano Luna Park, mezzo-soprano Simona Genga, tenor Minghao Liu and bass Camhur Gorgun.

Each will receive a minimum of $10,000 in performance contracts, including appearances on opening night of the Fifth Annual Opera Naples Festival Under the Stars at Naples Cambier Park.

General Director Maria Todaro announces that roles will be created for winners next season in Florida Grand Opera productions.

They’ll also be included in productions next season at Florida Grand Opera.

Opera Naples Executive Director Melanie Kalnins elaborates: “It was kind of a fun surprise that Maria Todero announced she will be planning the next season with these singers in mind and will be specifically selecting them for specific roles where she feels that their particular voices are going to work really well.”

Voice Competition winners react to news that they'll be receiving contracts to perform next season at Florida Grand Opera.

The Luciano Pavarotti Foundation Opera Naples International Voice Competition is a revival of the competition founded by Luciano Pavarotti in Philadelphia in 1981 and is expected to be an annual Southwest Florida event.

Ludwig van Toronto hails Mezzo-Soprano Simona Genga as an "exceptional and rare voice."

Mezzo-Soprano Simona Genga is hailed as an “exceptional and rare voice” (“Ludwig van Toronto”). This season includes debuts with Chorus Niagara (Verdi’s “Requiem”), the Mendelssohn Choir (Beethoven’s “Missa Solemnis”) and Sante Fe Opera (Verdi’s “Rigoletta”). Credits include Beethoven’s “Ninth,” Handel’s “Messiah,” Britten’s “Rape of Lucretia” and Cherubini’s “Medea.” Simona is a recipient of the Schwabacher Debut Recital Prize (2023) from the Merola Opera Program and 2023 National Semi-Finalist Award for the Metropolitan Opera’s Laffont Competition.

Cumhur Gorgun displays certificate after being named as one of four winners in Pavarotti Foundation Opera Naples International Voice Competition

The Turkish bass, Cumhur Gorgun, was born in Turkiye and initially studied at Istanbul University. After graduation, he was accepted into the prestigious Academy of Vocal Arts in Philadelphia, where he performed leading roles such as Mephistopheles, Don Pasquale and Leporella. He is the recipient of various prizes, including fifth prize in Opera Columbus Cooper Bing Competition, second place in Mario Lanza Competition, second place in Giargiari Belcanto, and second price in SAS Competition and the Stenhammar Prize in the Wilhelm Stenhammar Competition.

Minghao Liu is a leggiero tenor celebrated for his effortless high notes and refined bel canto artistry.

Minghao Liu is a leggiero tenor celebrated for his effortless high notes and refined bel canto artistry. Fluent in English, Russian and Chinese, he won the 2020 Pesaro International Music Competition, earning him a cover performance of Almaviva in “Il barbiere de Siviglia” at the 2021 Rossini Opera Festival. Liu then furthered his studies at the Frost School of Music in Miami. In 2022, he participated in the Sherrill Milnes Voice Experience and secured a 2023 Gulfshore Opera contract to sing Alomaviva. Recent accolades include the 2024 Opera Index Vocal Competition’s top prize, and his role-debut as Don Ottavio in “Don Giovanni” with Opera Tampa. Upcoming roles include Le Comte Ory at the Merola Program (2025) and Almaviva at Opera Omaha (2025).

South Korean soprano Luna Seongeun Park is pursuing a graduate degree at The Julliard School.

Seoul, South Korea soprano Luna Seongeun Park is pursuing a graduate degree at The Julliard School. She has performed as Nannetta in “Falstaff” at the Verbier Festival and as Zerlina in “Don Giovanni” with Teatro Grattacielo. Park has also portrayed leading roles with Mannes Opera and Julliard Opera. She is a winner of The Metropolitan Opera Laffont Competition (New York District), Opera Index, Annapolis Opera and was a semi-finalist in the International Hans Gabor Belvedere Singing Competition in 2024.

Winners Simona Genga, Luna Park, Minghao Liu and Camhur Gorgun pose with Opera Naples Executive Director Melanie Kalnins.

Maria Todaro assumed the role of General Director of the Florida Grand Opera in Fall 2023 with 30 years of international experience as an arts administrator and entrepreneur, stage director, conductor, librettist, and operatic mezzo-soprano under her belt. She is a citizen of the U.S., France, and Italy, has spent a significant amount of time in Brazil, and speaks English, Spanish, French, Italian and Portuguese.

When she became General Director of Florida Grand Opera in 2023, Maria Todaro already possessed 30 years of international experience as an arts administrator, entrepreneur, stage director, conductor, librettist, and operatic mezzo-soprano.

She began her professional life in opera as a mezzo-soprano and entrepreneur, founding the production company Arteodor in France and later embarking on a career as a stage director. She has directed 23 productions for companies such as Minnesota Opera, Atlanta Opera, and Hawaii Opera Theater. Over a span of 10 years, Todaro has also staged 16 original productions. She collaborated as librettist with composer Mitch Bach to write an opera based on "The Three Musketeers" and is collaborating on an opera about Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges, with composer Damien Geter and playwright Harrison Davis Rivers.

Florida Grand Opera is the oldest performing arts organization in Florida and the seventh oldest opera company in the United States. It was founded in 1941 by Arturo Di Filippi as Greater Miami Opera, which merged with The Opera Guild Inc. of Fort Lauderdale in 1994 to become Florida Grand Opera.

It was nicknamed “The Met South” by the many distinguished artists who graced its stage. One of those distinguished artists was Luciano Pavarotti, who made his U.S. debut at FGO in 1965 in “Lucia di Lammermoor” opposite his future frequent stage partner, soprano Joan Sutherland. It continues to present internationally acclaimed stars and fast-rising artists.

Florida Grand Opera is a resident company of the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County in the Sanford and Dolores Ziff Ballet Opera House. Fort Lauderdale performances are held at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts in the Au Rene Theater. Concerts are performed in various locations in Broward County and Miami-Dade County. FGO’s ZIP CODE Tour brings the best of opera and other great music to non-traditional venues throughout South Florida.

In addition to Maria Todaro, the jury for the Luciano Pavarotti Foundation Opera Naples International Voice Competition included:

Nicoletta Pavarotti, President of the Luciano Pavarotti Foundation;

Ramón Tebar, Opera Naples Artistic and Music Director;

Sherrill Milnes, Baritone and Co-Founder of the Sherrill Milnes VOICE Programs;

Krzysztof Biernacki, Director of Bower School of Music and the Arts, Florida Gulf Coast University;

Bruce Ford, Tenor;

John Churchwell, Head of Music of San Francisco Opera;

Carrie-Ann Matheson, Artistic Director of the San Francisco Opera Center, Adler Program and Merola Opera Program;

Maria Todaro, General Director of Florida Grand Opera;

Maria Zouves, Stage Director, Executive Director of the Sherrill Milnes VOICE Programs;

Louis Otey, Baritone;

Dr. Jeanie Darnell, Head of Vocal Studies, Florida Gulf Coast University School of Music;

Manny Perez, MET Lindemann Program Faculty and Director of Voice Studies at Miami Music Festival;

Burak Bilgili, Bass-baritone; and

Nicola Colabianchi, Artistic Director of Teatro Lirico di Cagliari (Italy)

In addition to reviving the Pavarotti International Voice Competition, Opera Naples and the Luciano Pavarotti Foundation have collaborated to form the Luciano Pavarotti Foundation Opera Naples Academy.

The Academy aims to provide exceptional training for aspiring singers eager to refine their craft in the realm of opera. Chosen from a pool of 88 program applicants, eight participants are attending the Academy from January 7 through 19 at the Wang Opera Center where they are immersing themselves in a transformative 13-day experience, engaging in rigorous coaching, stage and orchestra rehearsals for Donizetti’s beloved opera "Don Pasquale" while also participating in masterclasses and insightful lectures led by a distinguished faculty of representatives from the opera.

With a commitment to nurturing the next generation of talent, the Luciano Pavarotti Foundation Opera Naples Academy is tuition-free. Originally founded by Ramón Tebar in collaboration with the legendary soprano Renata Scotto, this Academy is designed for emerging artists who aspire to launch their professional careers or enhance their existing paths, learning from some of the most revered figures in the operatic sphere.

Since its inception in 2017, the Academy has welcomed international participants from Asia, North and South America, and Europe. Renowned faculty members, including Sherrill Milnes, Bruce Ford, Verónica Villarroel, Manny Perez and Maria Zouves, have contributed their expertise, enriching the learning experience.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.