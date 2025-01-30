Jewish Film Festival of Southwest Florida celebrates 29th anniversary

The Jewish Film Festival of Southwest Florida will celebrate its 29th anniversary this year. The festival will run from Feb. 2 to Feb. 23 at the Regal Belltower Stadium 20 Theaters in Fort Myers.

The screenings will feature films spanning a range of genres, exploring Jewish history, heritage, and culture.

The event will include films in both English and Hebrew. For more information on tickets and seating, visit the Jewish Federation of Lee and Charlotte County's website.