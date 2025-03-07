Fade To Black: The Final World Tour for Lewis Black

For 30 years, Lewis Black has evolved into one of the most unique voices in comedy. Now, after a lengthy career featuring appearances on The Daily Show and roles in Pixar’s Inside Out, Black is ending his World Tour. However, before he makes his way through Florida, Black stopped by to talk about his career and what he will do once the tour ends. Oh… and thankfully technical difficulties didn’t interrupt the conversation, but it did make for some trademark humor from “The King of The Rant”.