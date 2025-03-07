© 2025 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fade to Black: The final world tour for Lewis Black

WGCU | By WGCU News
Published March 7, 2025 at 7:01 PM EST
Fade To Black: The Final World Tour for Lewis Black

For 30 years, Lewis Black has evolved into one of the most unique voices in comedy. Now, after a lengthy career featuring appearances on The Daily Show and roles in Pixar’s Inside Out, Black is ending his World Tour. However, before he makes his way through Florida, Black stopped by to talk about his career and what he will do once the tour ends. Oh… and thankfully technical difficulties didn’t interrupt the conversation, but it did make for some trademark humor from “The King of The Rant”.
Tags
Top Story Lewis BlackComedyStand Up ComedyFort MyersSarasotaBarbara B. Mann Performing Arts HallSWFL In Focus
WGCU News
See stories by WGCU News