Journey of Hope: Fort Myers public art symbolizes unity, strength, and civil rights

A towering new sculpture at the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Veronica Shoemaker boulevards stands as a powerful symbol of resilience, unity, and progress in Fort Myers’ Dunbar community.

The Journey of Hope installation, created by artist Cecilia Lueza, was officially dedicated to Veronica Shoemaker on Feb. 26 after being installed last summer. Commissioned by the City of Fort Myers Redevelopment Agency (CRA) in 2022, the 20-foot-tall sculpture is made of aircraft-grade aluminum, designed to withstand Florida’s intense weather conditions. A 200-watt solar lighting system will illuminate the artwork at night, ensuring its message is seen around the clock.

Fort Myers celebrates the dedication of the Journey of Hope sculpture

The sculpture’s design features the profile of an African American woman’s face, framed by radiant sun rays and soaring birds—imagery meant to evoke strength, perseverance, and hope for the future.

CRA Executive Director Michele Hylton-Terry said dedicating the piece during Black History Month made the moment even more meaningful.

“During Black History Month, it is really special that we could have this thing completed and dedicated to her and to all the heroes, all the women that have made great contributions in our community,” Hylton-Terry said. “Because we have to look to them as we go forward, because, as we all know, there's so much more to do.”

The sculpture is part of a broader redevelopment initiative under the city’s MLK Redevelopment Trust Fund. The $100,000 capital art project was funded through a CRA tax increment. Of the total, $1,500 was allocated to three finalists. Each paid a $500 design fee to submit proposals. The remaining $98,500 was awarded to Lueza and covered materials—including solar lighting—engineering, fabrication, permitting, transportation, installation, insurance, and contingencies.

Lueza, an Argentine-American artist based in St. Petersburg, has worked on public art projects across the U.S. since 2000. She said the installation process was meticulous, ensuring precise placement of the sculpture’s profile and background components.

“I'm super happy,” Lueza said. “I'm super happy that right now installation is going on, but I will be even more happy when the sculpture is finally painted and ready.”

The sculpture’s placement at the intersection of two historic roadways is intentional. It pays tribute to Veronica Shoemaker, a civil rights leader and the first Black woman to serve on the Fort Myers City Council.

Her daughter, Mattie Shoemaker Young, said the Journey of Hope serves as a daily reminder of her mother’s legacy.

“Every time I pass by, I look at the sculpture, and it reminds me of her and what she stood for,” Shoemaker Young said. “It encourages all who pass by to just keep the faith, keep the hope, and keep moving forward.”

Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson echoed that sentiment, calling the location significant.

“It's in a perfect location at these two boulevards honoring such great people,” Anderson said. “And I really hope that what this does is remind us, as a community, how far we have come—but more importantly, it reminds us how far we still have to go.”

For Lueza, the Journey of Hope is meant to evoke a personal connection.

“Her name says it all—Journey of Hope—and it is a journey,” she said. “Something like this inspires us to move on, to leave our mark on the city that we all love.” For the people of Dunbar and beyond, Journey of Hope is more than just public art. It’s a visual reminder of the past, a celebration of the present, and an encouragement to keep striving toward a brighter future.

