St. Petersburg artist Cynthia Mason's wall constructions at Baker Museum reflect early training as architect

Cynthia Mason is one of three artists being featured by The Baker Museum of Art in its 12th Annual Florida Contemporary exhibition. Mason’s three-dimensional wall constructions evolved organically from her early training, as Museum Director Courtney McNeil explains.

“She was trained as an architect, and is really interested in the concept of the grid as a method of control and creating order and structure, and then … taking that structure and subverting it and destabilizing the grid by making these soft grids out of textiles.”

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Cynthia Mason wall construction "Aristocratic Limp Grid II" is on view at The Baker Museum in "Florida Contemporary" visual art exhibition.

Mason’s wall constructions are highly textured, which she accomplishes by using creative combinations of repurposed materials.

“She uses a lot of repurposed textiles in her work, old bedsheets, comforters,” McNeil said. “She uses shredded documents and junk mail as stuffing for some of her works, and she’s really interested in this idea of trying to exert control on the world at times when it can feel incredibly futile to try and do so.”

Mason’s use of repurposed materials and repetitive shapes and grids is very compatible with the top of the tower of Louise Nevelson’s “Dawn’s Forest,” which her work surrounds. That’s no accident.

“It’s important to get artists to come visit our sites ahead of time so that they can understand the site lines and what we mean when we say, ‘There’s a giant Chihuly in that gallery’ or ‘There’s a massive Louise Nevelson coming up from the floor in the middle of the gallery.’ These are hard things to explain, even with great photos,” McNeil explained.

Florida Contemporary is on view through June 29.

MORE INFORMATION:

In addition to the order imposed by grids, Mason’s wall constructions also allude to forms found in plant life, such as roots, stems, leaves and thorns. Some invite comparisons to human anatomy, as with “Limp Pricks and Plants in Rising Water.”

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Cynthia Mason wall construction 'Limp Pricks and Plants in Rising Water' at The Baker Museum in 'Florida Contemporary' visual art exhibition

In addition to recycled bedding and shredded documents, Mason incorporates fishing line, canvas, porcelain, gesso, ink, fabric and dyes into her mixed media wall constructions.

“My love for materials results in folding, rolling, attaching and stuffing porcelain, plaster, fabrics, shredded paper and other mediums in haphazard and makeshift methods,” writes Mason in her artist statement. “I love to reveal how materials repel to merge, ooze and crack, how they patina and shift to show their existence.”

Courtesy of The Baker Museum / The Baker Museum St. Petersburg artist Cynthia Mason

Mason received her BFA from Ringling College of Art and her MFA from the University of South Florida. In addition to a recent residency with the Jentel Artists Residency Program (2024), Mason completed residencies at the Atlantic Center for the Arts (2023) and the Virginia Center for the Creative Arts (2023).

Her work has been featured in more than 50 group exhibitions around the world. Recent solo exhibitions include “Limp Grid” at Parallelogram Gallery in Tampa in 2018 and “Fragile State” at 621 Gallery in Tallahassee in 2017.

