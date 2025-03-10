Here's what's at the opera and ballet in Southwest Florida the week of March 10

Opera Naples Festival Under the Stars closes on Saturday, March 15 with two performances of Tchaikovsky’s "Sleeping Beauty" performed by Gulfshore Ballet in the Wang Opera Center. Gulfshore Opera offers a “Taste of Opera” on Thursday at the Naples Sailing & Yacht Club. And the Sarasota Opera House will perform five different operas over the course of the week.

Courtesy of Opera Naples / Opera Naples Composed by Tchaikovsky in 1889, the "Sleeping Beauty" ballet is a testament to his genius and a showcase for a dancer’s technical skill.

“Sleeping Beauty” [Gulfshore Ballet/Opera Naples Festival Under the Stars]: The final event of the Fifth Annual Opera Naples Festival Under the Stars takes place on Saturday, March 15 when Gulfshore Ballet performs Tchaikovsky’s “Sleeping Beauty” ballet at the Wang Opera Center. Composed by Tchaikovsky in 1889, it is a testament to his genius and a showcase for a dancer’s technical skill. The ballet follows the fairy-tale romance of Princess Aurora and Prince Phillip, with a score that took Tchaikovsky just 40 days to complete. There are two performances – a 2 p.m. matinee and 6 p.m. evening performance. For tickets, visit https://ci.ovationtix.com/36391/production/1208920 or telephone 239-963-9050. For more on the Opera Naples Festival Under the Stars, hear/read “A major cultural event, Opera Naples Festival Under the Stars a boon to Naples economy” on WGCU.

Courtesy of Gulfshore Opera / Gulfshore Opera 'Taste of Opera' offers an evening in which Gulfshore Opera artists perform the finest arias, duets, and scenes from opera and musical theater, all accompanied by piano.

“Taste of Opera” [Gulfshore Opera]: Hosted by Tina Nicholson, “Taste of Opera” offers an evening in which Gulfshore Opera artists perform the finest arias, duets, and scenes from opera and musical theater, all accompanied by piano. Afterward, guests will savor an elegant dinner with complimentary wine and light entertainment at the Naples Sailing & Yacht Club. Performance is Thursday, March 13 at 6 p.m. For tickets, visit https://ci.ovationtix.com/36305/production/1211213?performanceId=11513766 or telephone 239-529-3925.

Courtesy of Sarasota Opera House / Sarasota Opera House In true theatrical tradition, Pagliacci's clown tries to go on with the show, but his real-life humiliation and despair lead to a grim climax.

“Cavalleria rusticana & Pagliacci” [Sarasota Opera House]: Two operas, two betrayed husbands, two tragic ends. In “Cavalleria rusticana,” the calm of a Sicilian Easter morning is broken by a betrayed lover who sets off a chain of events ending in violent tragedy. In true theatrical tradition, Pagliacci's clown tries to go on with the show, but his real-life humiliation and despair lead to a grim climax. The violent passions and raw emotions of these two works changed the direction of Italian opera forever. These operas will be performed through March 29, with this week’s performance on Tuesday, March 11 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.sarasotaopera.org/2024-25-season-0 or telephone 941-328-1300.

Courtesy of Sarasota Opera House / Sarasota Opera House Written just before 'Rigoletto,' this long-neglected, emotionally charged work, 'Stiffelio' is now recognized as an important work by Giuseppe Verdi.

“Stiffelio” [Sarasota Opera House]: A Protestant minister named Stiffelio returns from a mission abroad to face his wife's infidelity, pitting his all-too-human emotions against his religious faith. Written just before “Rigoletto,” this long-neglected, emotionally charged work is now recognized as an important one by Giuseppe Verdi, with lyrics by Francesco Maria Biave. This week’s performance is on Saturday, March 15 at 7:30 p.m. Sung in Italian with English subtitles. For tickets, visit https://www.sarasotaopera.org/2024-25-season-0 or telephone 941-328-1300.

Courtesy of Sarasota Opera House / Sarasota Opera House With music by Gioachino Rossini and Libretto by Cesare Sterbini, 'The Barber of Seville' is one of the most beloved comedic works in the operatic repertory.

“The Barber of Seville” [Sarasota Opera House]: Determined to win the heart of the beautiful Rosina, Count Almaviva enlists the help of Figaro, the barber of Seville, to steal her away from her guardian, Dr. Bartolo. Hilarious complications ensue to some of opera's most delightful music. With music by Gioachino Rossini and libretto by Cesare Sterbini, “The Barber of Seville” is one of the most beloved comedic works in the operatic repertory. This opera will be performed through March 29, with this week’s performance on Friday, March 14 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.sarasotaopera.org/2024-25-season-0 or telephone 941-328-1300 or telephone 941-328-1300.

Courtesy of Sarasota Opera House / Sarasota Opera House Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's musical genius, along with Lorenzo DaPonte's witty libretto, make “The Marriage of Figaro” one of opera's masterpieces.

“The Marriage of Figaro” [Sarasota Opera House]: Continuing the story of “The Barber of Seville,” Count Almaviva's eye has now wandered and his current objective is Susanna, Figaro's fiancée. The distressed couple, along with Rosina (now the Countess Almaviva) conspire to reveal the count's lechery, despite the many obstacles thrown in their way. Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's musical genius, along with Lorenzo DaPonte's witty libretto, make “The Marriage of Figaro” one of opera's masterpieces. Sung in Italian with English subtitles. Runs through March 28. This week’s performances are Thursday, March 13 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 16 at 1:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.sarasotaopera.org/2024-25-season-0 or telephone 941-328-1300 or telephone 941-328-1300.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.