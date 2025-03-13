© 2025 WGCU News
DoYouWeekend: Building a brand in the City of Palms

WGCU | By WGCU News
Published March 13, 2025 at 4:07 PM EDT

Florida is renowned for its beaches, sunshine and plethora of outdoor activities. For Andrew DiMaggio, this was the perfect region to launch a new app and website designed to bring those events to the people of Southwest Florida. And after meeting with Florida Gulf Coast University’s School of Entrepreneurship, DiMaggio was able to put his vision into action as he looks to build a recreational empire.

