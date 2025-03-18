Art festivals in Naples Cambier Park and on Marco Island the weekend of March 22 & 23

The 37th Annual Naples Downtown Art Fair is the weekend of March 22 and 23 in shady Cambier Park. With more than 200 exhibitors and vendors, attendees can explore a variety of artistic creations and engage with artists to learn more about their work and techniques.

Courtesy of Marco Island Center for the Arts / Marco Island Center for the Arts The crowd at the Art League of Marco Island Craft Show in a previous year.

The Art League of Marco Island Craft Show also takes place March 22 and 23. This boutique art fair is held at 1010 Winterberry Drive on the grounds of the Marco Island Center for the Arts.

Courtesy of Naples Art Institute / Naples Art Institute The Naples Downtown Art Fair typically draws more than 15,000 seasonal and local art lovers over the two-day event.

The Naples Downtown Art Fair showcases a diverse range of artistic styles and mediums, including painting, sculpture, photography and mixed media. It typically draws more than 15,000 seasonal and local art lovers over the two-day event.

The fair opens at 10 a.m. and closes 5 p.m. both days.

The 2023 Naples Downtown Art Fair was listed among the best fine art fairs in the U.S. by Sunshine Artist Magazine and ranked in the top of the nation for fine art sales (ArtFairSourceBook 2024).

Started in 1954, Naples Art Institute believes art can change lives and improve communities. NAI is committed to developing tomorrow’s artists and arts leaders, ensuring artistic expression is accessible to, and inclusive of, everyone.

Courtesy of Marco Island Center for the Arts / Marco Island Center for the Arts Painting of rowboats at Art League of Marco Island Craft Show

The Marco Island Center for the Arts traces its lineage back to 1969, when it was formed with 19 members. Today, it has over 400 members with a goal of being an essential and sustaining part of the culture of Marco Island.

