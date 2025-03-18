Eight performances of five different operas at Sarasota Opera House the week of March 17

This week, only Sarasota Opera House is conducting performances. It is staging eight performances of five separate operas between Tuesday and Sunday afternoon.

Courtesy of Sarasota Opera House / Sarasota Opera House 'Pagliacci' and 'Cavalieria rusticana' will be performed this week on Wednesday and Sunday.

“Cavalleria rusticana & Pagliacci” [Sarasota Opera House]: Two operas, two betrayed husbands, two tragic ends. In “Cavalleria rusticana,” the calm of a Sicilian Easter morning is broken by a betrayed lover who sets off a chain of events ending in violent tragedy. In true theatrical tradition, Pagliacci's clown tries to go on with the show, but his real-life humiliation and despair lead to a grim climax. The violent passions and raw emotions of these two works changed the direction of Italian opera forever. This week’s performances are Wednesday, March 19 at 1:30 p.m. and Saturday, March 22 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.sarasotaopera.org/2024-25-season-0 or telephone 941-328-1300.

Courtesy of Sarasota Opera House / Sarasota Opera House Sarasota Opera House will perform 'Stiffelio' three times this week.

“Stiffelio” [Sarasota Opera House]: A Protestant minister returns from a mission abroad to be confronted by his wife's infidelity. Stiffelio faces his wife's transgression, battling his all-too-human emotions with his religious faith. Written just before “Rigoletto,” this long-neglected, emotionally charged work is now recognized as an important piece by Giuseppe Verdi, with lyrics by Francesco Maria Biave. This week’s performances are Tuesday, March 18 at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, March 20 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 23 at 1:30 p.m. Sung in Italian with English subtitles. For tickets, visit https://www.sarasotaopera.org/2024-25-season-0 or telephone 941-328-1300.

Courtesy of Sarasota Opera House / Sarasota Opera House Sarasota Opera House will perform 'The Barber of Seville' at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

“The Barber of Seville” [Sarasota Opera House]: Determined to win the heart of the beautiful Rosina, Count Almaviva enlists the help of Figaro, the barber of Seville, to steal her away from her guardian, Dr. Bartolo. Hilarious complications ensue to some of opera's most delightful music. With music by Gioachino Rossini and Libretto by Cesare Sterbini, “The Barber of Seville” is one of the most beloved comedic works in the operatic repertory. This week’s performance is Friday, March 21 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.sarasotaopera.org/2024-25-season-0 or telephone 941-328-1300 or telephone 941-328-1300.

Courtesy of Sarasota Opera House / Sarasota Opera House Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's musical genius, along with Lorenzo DaPonte's witty libretto, make “The Marriage of Figaro” one of opera's masterpieces.

“The Marriage of Figaro” [Sarasota Opera House]: Continuing the story of “The Barber of Seville,” Count Almaviva's eye has now wandered and his current objective is Susanna, Figaro's fiancée. The distressed couple, along with Rosina (now the Countess Almaviva) conspire to reveal the count's lechery, despite the many obstacles thrown in their way. Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's musical genius, along with Lorenzo DaPonte's witty libretto, make “The Marriage of Figaro” one of opera's masterpieces. Sung in Italian with English subtitles. This week’s performances are Wednesday, March 19 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, March 21 at 1:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.sarasotaopera.org/2024-25-season-0 or telephone 941-328-1300 or telephone 941-328-1300.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.

