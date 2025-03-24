Want to write for children? Workshop April 5 outlines the process

Steve Feldman, director and producer of such children’s classic television as Sesame Street, Barney and the Wubbulous World of Dr. Seuss, will give a workshop on Saturday, April 5 in Naples for anyone who wants to write for children. He explains why.

"There's so many parents and retirees in Southwest Florida who are interested in bringing stories to children, and that's part of the research that we've done. The goal of this particular workshop and all the after meetings that may come of it, is to equip and educate them so they can really effectively navigate the current children's media landscape."

The program is sponsored by the 1C Story Network and will be held in the studio of artist Nancy Iannitelli.

The half-day workshop with Emmy-winning producer and director Feldman is $79.

For $129, participants receive admission to the half-day workshop, and also a personal, half-hour consultation with Feldman and the CEO of The 1C Story Network, Rebeca Seitz. They'll answer your questions, learn about you and your work, and give you feedback on how to go from idea to finished project.

For more information and tickets, go to justonec.com/children or call 407-490-2690.

