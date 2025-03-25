This week features ballet and opera performances, plus a film on the music of the Strauss family

This week, Sarasota Ballet performs “Romeo & Juliet;” Sarasota Opera House closes its 2024-2025 season with seven opera performances plus its "Salute to the Stars"; Gulfshore Opera performs Rusalka with the Florida Philharmonic; and Opera Naples screens the second of four Spring Film Festival movies.

Courtesy of Sarasota Ballet / Sarasota Ballet Infused with Sir Frederick Ashton’s musicality and penchant for heart-fluttering pas de deux, 'Romeo and Juliet' clearly demonstrates Ashton’s choreographic genius and his ability to portray the nature of humanity through dance.

“Romeo & Juliet” [Sarasota Ballet]: Program six sees the long-awaited company premiere of Sir Frederick Ashton’s full-length “Romeo and Juliet” ballet. The production brings the grandeur and passion of Shakespeare’s beloved tragedy to the Sarasota stage. Choreographed in 1955 to Sergei Prokofiev’s score, the ballet brought great success for the Royal Danish Ballet. Unlike many other productions, Ashton decided to truly focus on the “intimate tragedy of two young people caught in an all-consuming passion” (David Vaughan, Frederick Ashton and his Ballets, 1977). Infused with Ashton’s musicality and penchant for heart-fluttering pas de deux, Romeo and Juliet clearly demonstrates Ashton’s choreographic genius and his ability to portray the nature of humanity through dance. Featuring live music by the Sarasota Orchestra, these performances take place at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall at 777 N. Tamiami Trail in Sarasota on Friday, March 28 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 29 at 2 p.m.; and Saturday, March 29 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941- 359-0099 or visit https://www.sarasotaballet.org/productions/p6-romeo-juliet/.

Courtesy of Sarasota Opera House / Sarasota Opera House 'Salute to the Stars' is a celebration of Sarasota Opera's most outstanding apprentice and studio artists.

“Salute to the Stars” [Sarasota Opera House]: This is a celebration of Sarasota Opera's most outstanding apprentice and studio artists. Attendees will enjoy a gourmet lunch with new and old friends and performances by the awardees. Awards are presented through the generosity of visionary individuals as well as the Sarasota and Manatee opera guilds. Tuesday, March 25 at 11:30 a.m.

Courtesy of Sarasota Opera House / Sarasota Opera House Saturday, March 29 is the last chance to see Sarasota Opera House perform 'Pagliacci' and 'Cavalleria rusticana.'

“Cavalleria rusticana & Pagliacci” [Sarasota Opera House]: Two operas, two betrayed husbands, two tragic ends. In “Cavalleria rusticana,” the calm of a Sicilian Easter morning is broken by a betrayed lover who sets off a chain of events ending in violent tragedy. In true theatrical tradition, Pagliacci's clown tries to go on with the show, but his real-life humiliation and despair lead to a grim climax. The violent passions and raw emotions of these two works changed the direction of Italian opera forever. This week’s performance is Saturday, March 29 at 1:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.sarasotaopera.org/2024-25-season-0 or telephone 941-328-1300.

Courtesy of Sarasota Opera House / Sarasota Opera House Sarasota Opera House closes its 2024-25 season on Sunday, March 30 with a performance of 'Stiffelio.'

“Stiffelio” [Sarasota Opera House]: A Protestant minister returns from a mission abroad to be confronted by his wife's infidelity. Stiffelio faces his wife's transgression, battling his all-too-human emotions with his religious faith. Written just before “Rigoletto,” this long-neglected, emotionally charged work is now recognized as an important work by Giuseppe Verdi, with lyrics by Francesco Maria Biave. This week’s performances are Wednesday, March 26 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 30 at 1:30 p.m. Sung in Italian with English subtitles. For tickets, visit https://www.sarasotaopera.org/2024-25-season-0 or telephone 941-328-1300.

Courtesy of Sarasota Opera House / Sarasota Opera House 'The Barber of Seville' is one of the most beloved comedic works in the operatic repertory.

“The Barber of Seville” [Sarasota Opera House]: Determined to win the heart of the beautiful Rosina, Count Almaviva enlists the help of Figaro, the barber of Seville, to steal her away from her guardian, Dr. Bartolo. Hilarious complications ensue to some of opera's most delightful music. With music by Gioachino Rossini and libretto by Cesare Sterbini, “The Barber of Seville” is one of the most beloved comedic works in the operatic repertory. This week’s performances are Thursday, March 27 at 1:30 p.m. and Saturday, March 29 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.sarasotaopera.org/2024-25-season-0 or telephone 941-328-1300 or telephone 941-328-1300.

Courtesy of Sarasota Opera House / Sarasota Opera House 'The Marriage of Figaro' continues the story of 'The Barber of Seville.'

“The Marriage of Figaro” [Sarasota Opera House]: Continuing the story of “The Barber of Seville,” Count Almaviva's eye has now wandered and his current objective is Susanna, Figaro's fiancée. The distressed couple, along with Rosina (now the Countess Almaviva) conspire to reveal the count's lechery, despite the many obstacles thrown in their way. Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's musical genius, along with Lorenzo DaPonte's witty libretto make “The Marriage of Figaro” one of opera's masterpieces. Sung in Italian with English subtitles. This week’s performances are Tuesday, March 25 at 7 p.m. and Friday, March 28 at 7 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.sarasotaopera.org/2024-25-season-0 or telephone 941-328-1300 or telephone 941-328-1300.

Courtesy of Gulfshore Opera / Gulfshore Opera Gulfshore Opera will perform 'Rusalka' at Arts Bonita, the Norris Center and Burnt Store Presbyterian Church in Punta Gorda.

“Rusalka” [Gulfshore Opera]: Dvořák’s haunting operatic masterpiece Rusalka brings the timeless "Little Mermaid" fairy tale to life in this romantic story of unrequited love between a water nymph and a human prince. Enjoy the captivating beauty of “Song to the Moon” in this fully staged production, performed in a new English translation with the Florida Philharmonic. Performed at Arts Bonita on Tuesday, March 25 at 7 p.m., the Norris Center on Thursday, March 27 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Burnt Store Presbyterian in Punta Gorda on Saturday, March 29 at 7 p.m. For tickets, visit https://gulfshoreopera.org/rusalka/ or telephone 239-529-3925.

Courtesy of Opera Naples / Opera Naples This film on the Strauss Family is one of Opera Naples Spring Film Festival movies.

“The Strauss Family Saga” [Opera Naples Spring Film Series]: Johann Strauss Jr., The Waltz King, had to fight to become a composer. His father, a composer of 300 pieces himself, told young Johann the life of a traveling musician was not a good career. Become a banker, he told him. However, his son insisted on following the music he loved, composing the “The Beautiful Blue Danube” and over 500 other waltzes, polkas, dance music and operettas. His brothers Josef and Eduard each composed nearly 300 pieces. Two generations of their monumental genius and the turmoil under which they worked are brought to life in a lavish eight-part British saga about one of the most talented musical families in history. British actress Anne Stallybass, who plays Johann Sr.’s wife Anna, was nominated for the British Academy Television Award for Best Actress. The cast includes Emmy-winning actors Derek Jacoby (“Anstezsa”) and Jane Seymour (“Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman”), with glorious renditions of Strauss works by the London Symphony Orchestra. Presented at the Wang Opera Center over four consecutive Sunday afternoons, starting Sunday March 23, 2025. Each session starts at 1:30pm, lasts approximately 3.5 hours and includes introductory remarks by Bill Edgerton. Part two is Sunday, March 30 at 1:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-963-9050 or visit https://ci.ovationtix.com/36391/production/1230702.

