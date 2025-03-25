Three outdoor art fairs come to Southwest Florida March 29 & 30

The Sarasota Fine Art Show takes place in Phillippi Estate Park on March 29 and 30.

The Coconut Point Art & Craft Festival is also March 29 and 30. The festival takes place outdoors at Coconut Point on Via Villagio Drive in Estero.

The Bonita Springs Masters Art Festival opens Friday night and spans the full weekend. It is held at The Promenade at Bonita Bay.

Courtesy of Hot Works LLC / Hot Works LLC Hot Works’ fine art and craft shows are consistently voted by Sunshine Artist and Art Fair Source Book as one of America’s top 100 art shows in America.

The Sarasota Fine Art Show opens at 10 a.m. and closes 5 p.m. both days.

Organized by Hot Works, this show features top-notch artists selling their original and personally handmade art.

Courtesy of Hot Works LLC / Hot Works LLC Hot Works’ founder and CEO Patty Narozny began in 2002 to organize, market, produce, and curate the submissions for her award-winning fine art and craft shows.

Patty Narozny is Hot Works’ founder and CEO. She entered the art world in 2002 with a unique set of media qualifications that enabled her to organize, market, produce, and curate the submissions for her award-winning fine art and craft shows. Armed with a B.S. in Corporate Finance from Detroit’s Wayne State University (1986), she started as comptroller for Detroit’s alternative art-heavy newsweekly, which led her to a management position at Detroit’s NBC affiliate, a pivotal point in Narozny’s career.

In 2006 Narozny’s flagship Orchard Fine Art Show was voted one of America’s Top 100 Art Fairs by Sunshine Artists Magazine. Today, Hot Works Fine Art & Craft Shows in Boca Raton, Estero/Fort Myers, and Orchard Lake/West Bloomfield have been recognized nationally in the Top 100 Art Fairs in America list.

Over the years, Narozny has built a loyal following of nationally recognized artists and art patrons due to her high standards and commitment to allow only authentic original fine art and fine handcrafts to be included in her shows. While it’s an ongoing struggle, Narozny is ever vigilant for forged and fake “art” and trusts her artist exhibitors to assist in the effort to keep every piece of art shown at Hot Works Fine Art Shows authentic.

Courtesy of American Craft Endeavors. / American Craft Endeavors The Coconut Point Art & Craft Festival is organized by American Craft Endeavors, which is the sister company of Howard Alan Events.

The Coconut Point Art & Craft Festival is organized by American Craft Endeavors, which is the sister company of Howard Alan Events, known for hosting the Coconut Point Art Fair in December and February.

It opens at 10 a.m. and closes at 5 p.m. both days.

Courtesy of Boulderbrooks Productions. / Boulderbrooks Productions Bonita Springs Master Art Festival takes place at the picturesque Promenade at Bonita Bay.

Bonita Springs Masters is a Boulderbrooks' production.

Richard P. Sullivan is show director.

This is a boutique festival capped at 39 artists.

It is held Friday evening; Saturday, March 29 from noon to 7 p.m.; and Sunday, March 30 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There is a farmers market on Saturday that brings in hundreds of visitors to the location.

