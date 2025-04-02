Visitors will find more than two dozen exhibitions in April at Southwest Florida art centers

From Sarasota to Marco Island and Venice and Sanibel to Arcadia and LaBelle, Southwest Florida is home to more than a dozen art centers. Most host visual art exhibitions showcasing member, regional and nationally renowned artists that change every month. In April, there are 27 shows at these venues. Each will stimulate your imagination and underscore the importance of the arts in our part of the country.

“Christina Jensen Vicente: Encoded” [Art Center Sarasota]: Sarasota-based Christina Jensen Vicente is a fiber artist and designer. She earned an MFA in interior design from Pratt Institute, followed by a 20-year career with Chanel in New York, New York. Jensen Vicente’s experience in design honed her sensibility for the significance of place and the power of materiality, light, texture and movement to elevate how and why we connect with our environment. Her wall hangings and sculptural works are held in private collections throughout the United States. “Encoded” is an immersive installation of handmade textile and mixed media works. Closes April 19.

“Bobby Aiosa: Eternal Landscape” [Art Center Sarasota]: “Eternal Landscape” is an exhibition of sculptures that reflect on the relationship society has with the built environment, which can have a profound influence on the quality of our lives and how we navigate day to day. Originally from Smithtown, New York, Aiosa currently lives and works in Orlando. He earned his MFA from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, in 2015. His work has been shown throughout the United States and was included in the Skyway 20/21 exhibition, the 2019 Florida Prize exhibition at the Orlando Museum of Art and the 2018 southXeast Contemporary Art Triennial. He is a recipient of many residencies, awards and fellowships, most recently from the Museum for Art in Wood in Philadelphia. Aiosa joined the School of Visual Arts and Design at the University of Central Florida in 2022 as an assistant professor of sculpture in studio arts. Closes April 19.

“Gale Fulton Ross: Divine Love” [Art Center Sarasota]: In “Divine Love,” Gale Fulton Ross recalls a genre of images of the Virgin Mary, reinterpreting a visual rhetoric within an African American context. In this work, her notions of race and familial cohesion are up for re-examination. Fulton Ross started her art career during the freedom movement of the 1960s. She has been celebrated with many gallery and museum exhibitions including her solo exhibition “My Museum” at The Ringling Museum of Fine Art in Sarasota in 1998. Fulton Ross owned two galleries, one in Oakland, California, in the early 1970s, the other in Sarasota in the late 1990s. She founded The Fulton Ross Fund for Visual Artists in Sarasota in 2000. She delivered a TEDX - SRQ Talk in 2016 on “The Creativity Within and Without” and has been featured in two PBS specials and one documentary on powerful women in the arts. Her art is held in private and corporate collections nationally and internationally including in the permanent collections of Harvard University, The Charles H. Wright Museum in Detroit, The Oakland Museum, San Francisco General Hospital, Carillon Imports for Absolut Vodka, The Maryland Historical Society, North Carolina Central University, Michigan State and West Michigan State Universities, The Seattle Library and The Converse Memorial Museum, Malden, Massachusetts. Fulton Ross is currently an Artist in Residence at Studio Channel Islands Art Center in Camarillo, California. Closes April 19.

“Epoch of Change: Footprints of Humanity” [Art Center Sarasota]: The Anthropocene Epoch is an unofficial unit of geologic time, used to describe the most recent period in Earth’s history when human activity started to have a significant impact on the planet’s climate and ecosystems enough to constitute a distinct geological change. Possible markers of the Anthropocene include microplastics, heavy metals or radioactive nuclei left by tests from thermonuclear weapons. In this juried exhibition, artists explore the interconnected relationship between humanity and nature while responding to our shifting earth and climate and concurrently positing ethical, political and spiritual questions about the implications of the Anthropocene and the future of our planet. Dr. Lydia Wassink juried this show. Closes April 19.

“North Sarasota County Spring Art Show” [Art Center Sarasota]: This exhibition features the creative talent of more than 1,500 young artists, grades K-12. Opens April 29 and runs through May 10.

“Spring Members Show” [Venice Art Center]: The Venice Art Center’s “Spring Members Show” closes April 3.

“Worldly Wishes” [Venice Art Center]: This is a show by Nancy Rose & Marsha Ouimette. It opens April 11 and closes April 30, with an artist reception from 5 to 7 p.m. on April 11.

2025 Annual Art Show [DeSoto Arts Center]: The DeSoto Arts Center promotes and celebrates the arts in DeSoto County. The Center’s annual art show includes work by DeSoto Art Center members in the categories of painting and photography

“Anything Goes (almost) [Visual Arts Center, Punta Gorda]: This is an open call, non-juried show in which artists submitted work in any genre on any theme or subject. Closes April 3. It will be followed by Charlotte County Public Middle/High School (April 7-19) and Elementary School (April 21-May3) exhibitions.

“Whispers & Screams” [Cape Coral Art Center]: In the FGCU Alumni partnership exhibition, artists explore both loud, bold statement pieces and small, intimate quiet works. Curated by Michael V. Santacroce, the exhibition features Adam Claggett, Andrea Rygala, Ash Cohen, Isabella Baquerizo, Kait Kynoski, Melanie Claire Potter, Nick Masiello, Paul Kini Firmin and the curator himself. Opens April 4 and closes April 24, with a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, April 11.

“Ring of Fire” [In the Side Gallery at Cape Coral Art Center]: This annual exhibition showcases artwork created using fire, flame and heat. Opens April 4 and closes April 24, with reception from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, April 11.

“Bill & Bart: Artworks in Wood by Bill Schmigle and Bart Sharp" [Shell Point Gallery at Tribby Arts Center]: In this exhibition, Bill Schmigle of Naples and Shell Point resident Bart Sharp (Lakewood) team up to display more than 60 artworks made of wood. The body of work on display in this exhibition will make you marvel at the potential of creating art forms with wood. Runs through May 10.

“Winners Circle 2025 of the Art Council of Southwest Florida” [Legacy & Overlook Galleries at Tribby Arts Center]: This biennial exhibition displays Art Council of Southwest Florida guild member artists’ works that won awards in exhibitions from January 1, 2023 through December 31, 2024. Paintings comprise the majority of 33 award-winning works on display, but some other mediums are included. Works of Shell Point artists who won distinction in the exhibition "Seeing Red" will encore in this display. Runs through May 10.

“TREES!: Artworks from Heights Charter School Youth” [Collaborations Gallery at Tribby Arts Center]: The youth from Heights Charter School’s Art Program are showing artworks depicting trees and the creatures that live on or within them, complementing the exhibition of woodworks in “Bill & Bart.” Opens April 4 and runs through May 10.

“2025 International Baccalaureate Visual Arts Exhibition” [Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center]: The 2025 International Baccalaureate Senior Visual Arts Exhibition showcases the creativity of 25 Fort Myers High School International Baccalaureate students. During the past two years these students have created unique works of art and explored the works of historical and contemporary artists, investigated critical theories in art, and created extensive documentation of their art making processes in a series of sketchbook entries. The artworks presented at the Sidney & Berne Davis Arts Center explore a wide range of visual media including traditional and digital photography, acrylic and oil painting, pen and ink, printmaking, fiber arts, sculpture, ceramics, and more. [The International Baccalaureate program has been in existence at Fort Myers High for 30 years. Established in 1993, it is the longest running IB program in Lee County. While four other Lee County high schools now offer the program, the number of students in the Visual Arts category consistently remains twice that of any other school.] Opens in the Grand Atrium April 4 with a 6-10 p.m. reception and closes April 24.

“The American Revolution Experience: Echoes of Independence” [Capital Gallery, Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center]: “Echoes of Independence” is an inspirational tribute to the courageous volunteers who fought for American liberty. This exhibition explores and celebrates the profound struggles and sacrifices that made American independence a reality. It is both an open call and traveling exhibition. The latter is a collaboration between the American Battlefield Trust and the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). Both organizations are united in understanding the power of tangible links to the past, the way that landscapes, objects, and family legacy can bind us across the centuries to the essence of the American story. This exhibit links throughout to the trust’s renowned battlefield content and makes use of incredible documents and artifacts in DAR collections. Opens in the Grand Atrium April 4 with a 6-10 p.m. reception and closes April 24.

“Legacy and Limitless” [Main Gallery, Alliance for the Arts]: Julie Griffin, a Fort Myers native, discovered her natural talent for drawing and painting early on. She earned a BFA in Fine Arts from FSU in 1985, with minors in Art History, Marketing, and Art Education. After years of searching for the right artistic guidance, she found mentor Frank Covino in 1999 and studied under him for two decades while raising her children and teaching after-school art lessons. As an academic artist, Julie follows traditional methods used by the masters to create the illusion of three-dimensionality on a two-dimensional surface. She has had the prestigious honor of painting in the Louvre and the National Gallery of Art, experiences she deeply values. Light is central to her work, influencing the depth and richness of her oil paintings. Opens April 4 with a 5-7 p.m. reception; closes April 26.

“Identity by Julia Torreza [Theatre Lobby, Alliance for the Arts]: Torreza’s art consists of diffused colors, one stroke technique, fine lines and brush strokes. Characterized by bold, energetic strokes inspired by Van Gogh, her acrylic technique seeks to create an immersive experience that allows viewers to connect deeply with her painting and feel the essence of the art. She uses symmetrical and diagonal compositions with vertical or angle axials in warm and vibrant colors with some repetitive elements and dynamic movement. Torreza communicates a deep message beyond the shapes, lines and color about toxic relationships, the influence of the media on teenagers, nature endowment, self-esteem and more. Torreza was born in Cartagena, Colombia. She started her artistic studies at age of 12 in the Cecilia Herera artist workshop. In college, she learned about perspective drawings in Jean Pierre Accault artist class. She is a bachelor in arts graduate of University Jorge Tadeo Lozano in Colombia. Opens April 4 with a 5-7 p.m. reception; closes April 26.

“Fine Art Acrylics” [Member Gallery, Alliance for the Arts]: The member gallery features work by Marilyn Hedlund, who has been an Alliance member since 2003 and who has taught fine art acrylics since 2016. Opens April 4 with a 5-7 p.m. reception; closes April 26.

“Life is Alchemy” [BIG ARTS Mezzanine Gallery]: There is an almost imperceptible impact in contemplating how rare and unique our environments can be; hence, the information to which we are exposed shapes how we may perceive life and transform it. “Life is Alchemy” is an exhibition that explores the seemingly magical process of transformation that the artist has created from her experiences with love. With this exhibition, Maria Paula Suarez presents a series of works of embroidery on paper, portraying a landscape composed from flowers and words to invite the viewer to reflect upon emotions elicited by our contact with nature. Closes April 21.

“Impediments and Byways to Love on the Road to Eternity” [BIG ARTS, Sanibel]: In this collaborative installation, Monika Larsen Dennis and Frida Oliv invite viewers to wonder and think about obstacles that may be keeping us from loving ourselves and each other more fully, and consider how to bypass those obstacles to expand our capacity for love. This is an experience that fosters self-transformation. This open-ended journey may lead to new beginnings and create an imaginative space where anything can happen. Closes April 27.

“Cypress Lake High School Student Mural: A Shell of a Time” [BIG ARTS West Gallery]: The National Honors Society Art Class of Cypress Lake High School has created a mural for the West Gallery under the title “A Shell in Time.” The class incorporated this project into their fall 2024 curriculum. On view in the Performing Arts Center Hinman Gallery-in-the-Round through June 30.

“Annual Artists Collective” [BIG ARTS Mezzanine Gallery]: The Annual Artists Collective is a collaboration between the Arts Education & Fine Arts departments. It features BIG ARTS instructors, showcasing an eclectic body of work that includes a wide range of mediums. Opens April 25; artist reception on Friday, May 9; closes June 6.

“Beyond the Garden Gates” [Arts Bonita]: There is a simple sort of magic that exists in a garden; it is a sacred space where one can be immersed in nature and beauty, that draws not only people but also all sorts of creatures. In this exhibition, artists present work featuring the things people might associate with such a place – a botanical landscape, flower studies, birds, insects, fish ponds, fountains, family picnics, and so much more. Artists also explore the use of color and light to bring these subjects to life in any style or media, including 3D artworks. Closes April 10.

“Arts Bonita Atelier Exhibition” [Arts Bonita]: This is a student exhibition of figurative work produced in the Atelier and Sculpture Studios that illustrates the nature of the studio process from beginning to end in the form of preliminary drawings, value studies, master copies, and finished paintings and sculptures inspired by the study of the human form. Work from varying degrees of incompletion to completion will be displayed as an insight into the methods of modern atelier practice, which is a form of private art education that began in the Middle Ages as a way for artists to pass on the knowledge of their craft to future generations of artists. The word ‘atelier’ translates in French to “workshop” and usually consists of a professional painter or sculptor and a small number of students that act as apprentices. In the tradition of the École de Beaux-Arts Salon of Paris in the 18th and 19th centuries, the "Arts Bonita Atelier and Sculpture Studio Exhibition" is formed under the premise of a student show to educate the public about the process and aesthetic of atelier training. Moreover, this exhibit hopes to connect the sensibilities of classical realism to a community empathetic to the deeply held passions of artists seeking to perfect their craft. On view in the main gallery of the Visual Arts Center. Closes April 24.

“Florals and Figures: The Art of Susan Anderson [Arts Bonita]: Susan Anderson began her career as a freelance graphic designer. During this period, Susan spent four years as the lettering artist for the famed Dick Tracy comic strip. Living in the western suburbs of Chicago allowed her to study at The Palette and Chisel Academy of Fine Arts, which further enhanced her oil painting skills. However, it was her trip to Provence, France, that ignited a passion for plein air. Drawn to subjects that have patterns of light and shadow, she gravitates toward landscapes, still life and figures. Anderson currently resides with her husband in Fort Myers, and they spend their summers in northern Wisconsin. These contrasting environments provide her with an incredible variety of ever-changing subject matter and inspiration. She paints with several plein air groups and participates in exhibits and competitions. On view in the Tranovich Gallery at the Visual Arts Center. Closes April 24.

“Culture Shock” [Hinman Gallery-in-the-Round at Performing Arts Center]: There is no denying the tremendous influence that pop culture and media have on everyday life. They have informed the way we look, think and interact with one another. They provide entertainment, amusement, and distraction from reality, as they have for generations – especially since the advent of cable television. Pop culture and media have become so ingrained in our society that the slightest reference can trigger even the strongest emotional response, be it nostalgic or otherwise. Symbols and themes from pop culture are likewise prevalent in the arts, particularly in recent decades in which art reflects the very things that permeate the daily lives of ordinary people. For this juried exhibition, artists explore the aspects of pop culture and media that have influenced them through the ages, from an age-old cartoon that still brings us joy, to a thought-provoking film that you just can’t get out of your head, to the characters, actors, and musicians that stay with us throughout a lifetime. Opens April 17; opening night reception from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 24; runs through June 5.

“Skyview” at the Naples Airport [United Arts Collier]: This exhibition is the result and organization of a UAC call to member artists, which requested two-dimensional artwork examining that which is upwards. UAC sought ethereal sky-themed works for the latest iteration in a series of exhibitions at the beautiful General Terminal of Naples Airport and UAC Member Artist Dario Campanile answered that call.

“JoAnn Sanborn: The Way I See It” [Marco Island Center for the Arts]: JoAnn Sanborn has joyfully painted the threatened Everglades landscape since falling in love at first sight in the mid 1990s. The focus of her work is to bring attention to the fragile landscape with strong, expressionistic compositions rich with uncommon color. She invites the viewer to take a breath and become engaged in the natural world and hopes that enjoyment of her work will encourage attention to Everglades preservation. Her work is enjoyed by international collectors across the United States, Canada, several European countries, Scandinavia and Africa. She has been honored with solo shows and numerous awards and is a member of several professional organizations including the National Association of Women Artists. On view in the La Petite Gallery. Closes April 1.

“Adult Student Exhibit” [Marco Island Center for the Arts]: Opens April 7; reception from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on April 8; closes April 29.

