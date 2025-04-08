Five outdoor art shows close out this year's art festival season

Art Festival season draws to a close this month with five final shows.

Naples Artcrafters Fine Art & Craft Show is April 12 in Cambier Park.

Courtesy of Hot Works / Hot Works Hot Works’ Naples Fine Art Show is April 12 and 13 at the Naples Italian-American Foundation on Airport Pulling Road.

Courtesy of Marco Island Center for the Arts / Marco Island Center for the Arts Great weather and exceptional art draw large crowds to the Art League of Marco Island Craft Show.

The Art League of Marco Island Craft Show takes place at 1010 Winterberry Drive on April 12 and 13.

The Seventeenth Bell Tower Easter Fine Arts & Crafts Show is April 17 & 18.

And The Spring Bonita Art Walk is April 19 & 20 at The Promenade at Bonita Bay.

MORE INFORMATION:

Courtesy of Naples Artcrafters / Naples Artcrafters Artists are present and happy to discuss their inspiration and process at the Naples Artcrafters Fine Art & Craft Show.

Naples Artcrafters is one of the oldest arts organizations in Naples.

Naples Artcrafters produces seven art and craft shows October through April.

Courtesy of Naples Artcrafters / Naples Artcrafters Naples Artcrafters Fine Art & Craft Show attendees stroll between artists' tents under the protection of Cambier Park's numerous shade trees.

The April 12 show runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Hot Works’ Naples Fine Art Show is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

Courtesy of Hot Works / Hot Works As part of its commitment to bring art education into the community, Hot Works incorporates a youth art competition into its fine art shows.

As part of Hot Works’ commitment to bring art education into the community, a youth art competition is integrated within the art show for grades 6-12 or ages 9-19.

The Art League of Marco Island Craft Show opens at 10 a.m. and closes at 4 p.m. both days.

It takes place on the grounds of the Marco Island Center for the Arts.

The Marco Island Center for the Arts traces its lineage back to 1969, when it was formed with 19 members. Today, it has over 400 members with a goal of being an essential and sustaining part of the culture of Marco Island.

The Bell Tower Easter Fine Arts & Crafts Show opens at 10 a.m. and closes 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 19 and Friday, April 20.

This boutique art show is limited to 50 artists.

The Spring Bonita Art Walk hosts a selection of artists showcasing original artwork in categories ranging from painting, drawing (graphite and pastels), photography, digital and mixed media art to sculpture, ceramics, jewelry, metals, glass, woodworking and furniture.

Hours are noon to 7 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

