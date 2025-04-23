© 2025 WGCU News
The culture of dance with Mickela Mallozzi

WGCU | By WGCU News
Published April 23, 2025 at 4:14 AM EDT

When you take a vacation, how do you plan on spending your time? For Mickela Mallozzi, she endears herself with the local community and culture by incorporating her love of dance. As host of Bare Feet with Mickela Mallozzi, she has the opportunity to travel around the world and embrace her love for dance by learning new steps along the way. We caught up with her to learn about her path and why everyone should include dance in their travel itinerary.

