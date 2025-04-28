Fringe returns to Fort Myers at the end of May

Fringe returns to Fort Myers next month. The Alliance for the Arts new Events and Programming Director Michael Hebler made the announcement.

“The opening day is May 29,” Hebler reported. “That’s when we’re going to have the Flamingle, where people can come to the reception and hear about a three-ish minute pitch of all the artists’ shows. Then we’ll start off with the festival officially right after.”

As in the past, this year’s Fringe Fort Myers will feature nine shows.

Courtesy of Alliance for the Arts / Alliance for the Arts Alliance for the Arts Events and Programming Director Michael Hebler

“It’s an eclectic mix,” said Hebler.” We’re going to have one-man shows, theater. There’s a musical. There is magic. There is music. We’re going to have one called ‘Ivories Guy.’ He’s going to be up there playing the piano. There’s one called “Plant, the Musical” that I’m very excited to see. There’s something for everyone.”

Last June, Governor Ron DeSantis cited Fringe festivals as the reason he vetoed $32 million in arts and cultural grants when he signed Florida’s $116 billion budget. While burlesque and drag shows are conspicuously absent from this year’s line-up, Hebler reports that each performing artist has rated their show for content.

“Everyone except for one came back with either a PG or a PG-13 rating. One came back with an R,” noted Hebler. “And I even included an NC-17 in there, and no one replied back with that.”

Courtesy of Alliance for the Arts / Alliance for the Arts The Foulds Theatre in the Alliance for the Arts will be one of two venues for Fringe Fort Myers 2025.

Shows will be performed this year only in the Foulds Theatre at the Alliance for the Arts and the Off Broadway Palm at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre.

“We’re not going to transform the classroom into a theater this year,” Hebler added. “We’re able to have the nine performances be just in those two spaces.”

Courtesy of Alliance for the Arts / Alliance for the Arts The cozy Off Broadway Palm theater at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre is one of two venues for Fringe Fort Myers 2025.

MORE INFORMATION:

Fringe Fort Myers 2025 kicks off Thursday, May 29 with a 5 p.m. “Flamingle with the Artists” Reception in the Alliance Gallery. The reception gives patrons a chance to meet the artists, followed by a preview show at 6:30 during which each performer will have three minutes to sell the audience on why they should see their show.

“They might act out a scene, spill some juicy behind-the-scenes stories, or dazzle you with something totally unexpected — like a Shakespearean reading of Yelp reviews,” said Hebler. “Whatever gets the audience excited to see their full show."

Flamingle tickets are only $5 and include hors d’oeuvres.

There are nine shows, as follows:

Courtesy of Alliance for the Arts / Alliance for the Arts This Fringe show features five funny 10-minute power plays from winners of Arts Bonita's Stage It! competition.

“5x10 Funny: Power Plays” [Off Broadway Palm]: Five funny 10-minute power plays from winners of the Stage It! 10-Minute Play Festival at Arts Bonita. Fantasy, mimes, clowns, racists and GILFs (o my!) from five American playwrights, performed by two salty nuts (one of which may be Frank Blocker). Performances are Friday, May 30 at 9:30 p.m.; Saturday, May 31 at 6 p.m.; and Sunday, June 1 at 4:30 p.m.

Courtesy of Alliance for the Arts / Alliance for the Arts 'Plant: The Musical' is an absurdist musical about a kid trying to solve every single problem in the world.

“Plant: The Musical” [Off Broadway Palm]: One piano, two actors, six characters and a ukulele. An absurdist musical about a kid trying to solve every single problem in the world. The solution? Chloroplast! The hilarious, heartwarming and frankly bizarre hit new musical. Performances are Thursday, May 29 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, May 31 at 4:30 p.m.; and Sunday, June 1 at 12:45 p.m.

Courtesy of Alliance for the Arts / Alliance for the Arts 'Mind Reader': The title of the show says it all.

“Mind Reader” [Off Broadway Palm]: As the show name would suggest, Steven Nicholas will read the minds of many audience members in unexpected and surprising ways. Performances are Friday, May 30 at 6 p.m.; Saturday, May 31 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, June 1 at 2:15 p.m.

Courtesy of Alliance for the Arts / Alliance for the Arts Ralph Krumins as Ivories Guy delivers an emotionally charged, one-of-a-kind solo performance that leaves audiences spellbound.

“Ivories Guy” [Off Broadway Palm]: Ralph Krumins as Ivories Guy delivers an emotionally charged, one-of-a-kind solo performance that leaves audiences spellbound. Through intimate, spontaneous conversations with the crowd, Ralph masterfully channels each character’s dreams, joys, and fears into heartfelt, original songs created spontaneously. Performances are Friday, May 30 at 7:15 p.m.; Saturday, May 31 at 9 p.m.; and Sunday, June 1 at 11:30 a.m.

Courtesy of Alliance for the Arts / Alliance for the Arts Standup-comedian Max Kaczor’ imagines how his life might have turned out had he been named Greg instead.

“Born Greg” [Off Broadway Palm]: Standup-comedian Max Kaczor’s legal name was, for a mere 24 hours, “Greg.” Max takes a look at what his life has become, and imagines what it could’ve been if he were Greg instead. Performances are Friday, May 30 at 8:30 p.m.; Saturday, May 31 at 3 p.m.; and Sunday, June 1 at 3:30 p.m.

Courtesy of Alliance for the Arts / Alliance for the Arts 'Adventures in Baby-Hitting': The show is as controversial as the title.

“Adventures in Baby-Hitting” [Fould’s Theatre at Alliance for the Arts]: Award-winning writer and professional actor Joshua Ritter performs a solo show detailing his hilarious and heartbreaking experiences as primary caregiver for his special-needs twins. Performances are Thursday, May 29 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, May 31 at 5:30 p.m.; and Sunday, June 1 at 3 p.m.

Courtesy of Alliance for the Arts / Alliance for the Arts 'The Other Side' is an immersive mind-blowing game show that blends magic with impossible stories.

“The Other Side” [Fould’s Theatre at Alliance for the Arts]: An immersive mind-blowing game show that blends magic with impossible stories while audience members' decisions create incredible moments. Performances are Friday, May 30 at 9:30 p.m.; Saturday, May 31 at 4 p.m.; and Sunday, June 1 at 4:30 p.m.

Courtesy of Alliance for the Arts / Alliance for the Arts Asia Booth Clark, the sister of Lincoln’s assassin and the scion of one of America’s most colorful, scandal-prone theatrical dynasties, shares an evening of stories of the many triumphs, scandals and tragedies of the Booths.

“Genius, Madness and Murder: Tales of the Scandalous Family of John Wilkes Booth [Fould’s Theatre at the Alliance for the Arts]: She had a front row seat to history. Asia Booth Clark, the sister of Lincoln’s assassin and the scion of one of America’s most colorful, scandal-prone theatrical dynasties, shares an evening of stories of the many triumphs, scandals and tragedies of the Booths as well as some little-known facts about that national tragedy. Performances are Friday, May 30 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, May31 at 8:30 p.m.; and Sunday, June 1 at 12 p.m.

Courtesy of Alliance for the Arts / Alliance for the Arts 'Stage2 Improv' is an audience driven show with games, skits, and music.

“Stage2 Improv” [Fould’s Theatre at the Alliance for the Arts]: Audience driven show with games, skits, and music. Every show is completely different from the next! Performances are Friday, May 30 at 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, May 31 at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, June 1 at 1:30 p.m.

Even though each performer has rated the content in their shows, the Alliance notes that each show is 100 percent uncensored, 100 percent un-juried and 100 percent inclusive.

Tickets are $15 for nonmembers of the Alliance to $12 for members.

“And we’re also going to offer a festival pass where, for $120, you can see any performance on any day,” said Hebler. “You can see the same show three times if you want. Each show will go up three times.”

There are no refunds, no exchanges, and no exceptions. There will be no late seating for any of the Fringe shows, so be sure to get there with plenty of time.

Click here to purchase tickets or call the box office at (239) 939-2787 for more information.

Many shows debuted in Fringe.

A case in point is “Six: The Musical.” It got its start in 2017 at Edinburgh Fringe when a group of Cambridge University students put on a musical in a 100-seat hotel conference room that imagined Henry VIII’s wives as a 21st century girl group. They wrote the script in less than two hours.

“The Drowsy Chaperone” (Bob Martin and Don McKellar) premiered at the Toronto Fringe Festival in 1999 and went on to Broadway in 2006. [It was produced locally by Creative Theater Workshop, with Kimberly Suskind directing a cast that starred Tricia Hennessy (in the title role) and Samuel Pucin, Jesse Massari, AJ Ford and Kristen Noble.]

“5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche” was a hit at the New York International Fringe Festival in 2011. [Theatre Conspiracy produced it locally in 2019 and again in 2024.]

“Da Kink in My Hair” (Trey Anthony) was part of the 2001 Toronto Fringe Festival before going on to enjoy successful runs in the U.S. and U.K. along with a Global TV series that ran from 2007 to 2009, and My Mother’s Lesbian Jewish Wiccan Wedding (David Hein and Irene Sankoff) debuted at the Toronto Fringe Festival in 2009 before going on to enjoy an extensive North American tour.

As for performers who were “discovered” at Fringe, Emma Thompson (the only person to ever win an Oscar for both writing and acting), Hugh Laurie, Robin Williams, Mike Myers, Rachel Weisz (who won an Oscar for her role in "The Constant Gardener") and "Daily Show" host Trevor Noah all got their start at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Whether you’re a theater lover who’s always on the look-out for interesting shows, a producer on the hunt for the next big thing or a playwright or creative team who’d like to explore an idea in front of an eager, live audience, make plans to attend or apply for admission into next year’s Fort Myers Fringe Performing Arts Center.

Hailing from Southern California, Michael Hebler relocated to Fort Myers, Florida in 2014. A passionate film enthusiast, Hebler launched his career as an International Film Publicist, collaborating on high-profile projects for major studios such as Disney, Pixar, Lionsgate, and Warner Bros. After moving to Florida, he transitioned into event management, refining his expertise as an events project manager for Rich Dad Education in Cape Coral. In this role, Michael successfully orchestrated large-scale live symposiums throughout North America, delivering seamless experiences while building strong relationships with attendees and vendors.

Hebler holds a degree in Theatre Arts from Orange Coast College and is also an award-winning author. His published works include a series of four novels, a novella, multiple short stories, and a children’s picture book. His deep passion for all arts inspires his commitment to fostering community and celebrating the transformative power of creativity.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.

