Students get hands-on experience in construction jobs at Build My Future event

The sounds of hammers, drills and excavators filled JetBlue Park at the Build My Future event last Thursday.

More than 700 students from local high schools and technical schools got to try out real jobs in the building industry from welding to carpentry to masonry.

Phillip Ford, the executive vice president of the Lee Building Industry Association — which hosted the event — says students can build a profitable and enjoyable future in construction.

“Build My Future is important. There's all kinds of opportunities for kids, and we just want to introduce them to that and make sure they understand that they can have a successful career and a great life in the construction industry. I've been a part of it for 30 years, and I love it,” said Ford.

The event aims to address a shortage of workers in the construction industry. Ford says the average age of workers in construction is 55 years old.

“So if you do the math, we're going to be in really bad shape in a short time from now,” he added.

The Lee Building Industry Association is trying to show students that if they don’t want to go to college, there are plenty of options for successful careers.

Connor Clay, a student at Donna J. Beasley Technical Academy, learns about fire sprinkler systems at students the Build My Future event at JetBlue Park on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, in Fort Myers.

Connor Clay is one of those students considering a career in the trades. He struggled with traditional high school because of disruptions from COVID and Hurricane Ian. When he started at Donna J. Beasley Technical Academy in Lehigh Acres, he found his way and brought up his GPA.

“It worked a lot better than a traditional high school for me. The hours were shorter, the curriculum. … It was more I got to choose what I learned on that day. It just it clicks a lot better with me.”

Clay says he really has enjoyed his electrical classes and is leaning toward that as a career path.

“For a while, I did not know what I wanted to do. I thought I would just be doing fast food for the rest of my life. But after this, I feel like I have a lot more direction. I kind of have sort of a five-year plan going on, too, and it just it lets me move forward with a lot more confidence than I would be able to otherwise,” said Clay.

Many local high schools offer trade programs that train students, and some get jobs right after graduation.

Local universities like Florida Gulf Coast University and Florida Southwestern State College offer construction-related degrees like construction management, civil engineering and architectural design.

Students looking for traditional trades like carpentry, electrical and plumbing can find classes at Fort Myers Technical College.

Ford also pointed out that some students may think that construction jobs are too hot and sweaty. But the industry offers a lot of tech jobs as well.

“I have a 21-year-old who plays on his computer, and he's gaming and stuff, and you can use that skill in construction. And so that's important too for kids to know it's not just plumbing and welding and all that. There's tech involved now with construction,” said Ford.

Many companies now use drones, and students at the event were able to learn to control a robotic dog that is used by Suffolk Construction for building inspections.

