Junkyard operations in Dr. MLK Redevelopment Area ended with CRA facilitated sale of property

A junkyard operation has ceased operation in an area of Fort Myers earmarked as a redevelopment zone and aided by the sale of the property.

The sale was helped by the Fort Myers Community Redevelopment Agency, which facilitated the purchase of the business at 3312 Edison Avenue and 2419 Henderson Avenue through a "contribution in aid" of $1.55 million.

CRA officials said the funding supported the cessation of the junkyard, which had long seen as a blight on the community.

The cessation of operations coincides with the successful sale of the property to Megen Construction Company, Inc.

The CRA said plans call for Megen Construction is poise to begin work on the property, transforming it into a space that will contribute positively to the community and align with goals set put in the 2018 Dr. MLK & VSSB Revitalization Plan.

"This sale and the CRA's support fully align with a key goal outlined in the Dr. MLK Redevelopment Plan," said Michele Hylton-Terry, executive director of the Fort Myers CRA. "By removing this eyesore, we are paving the way for future development and redevelopment opportunities that will enhance the quality of life for residents in the Dr. MLK District."

"This sale and cessation of junkyard operations has been a long-awaited achievement," said former CRA Commissioner Johnny W. Streets, Jr. "This exemplifies the CRA's mission: to revitalize overlooked areas of the city, foster economic growth, and inspire new businesses and families to make Fort Myers their home."

The cessation of operations also signifies the surrender of Business Tax Receipts — commonly known as "Junkyard Licenses" — for the Edison/Henderson Junkyards. The surrender of these licenses effectively eliminates the possibility of future junkyard operations at that location.

"Importantly, the surrender of the junkyard licenses limits the number of such operations within the City, contributing to a more desirable community," said CRA Board of Commissioners Chair, Teresa Watkins Brown.

"This is a momentous occasion for the Dr. MLK community," said former Commissioner Johnny Streets. "For years, the junkyard has been a blight on the neighborhood, hindering its potential for growth and prosperity. I am thrilled that we have finally reached this milestone, and I am confident that the future of this area is bright."

