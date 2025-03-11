© 2025 WGCU News
Robots: Laying the foundation for Florida’s construction future

WGCU
Published March 11, 2025

From Down Under comes the potential future of construction in The Sunshine State. FBR introduced its one-of-a-kind Hadrian-X bricklaying robot that can lay the foundation of a home in one day. This new technology is making its debut in Florida and could shape the way home building is done in areas like Babcock Ranch. WGCU’s Jennifer Crawford got an up-close look at the robotics in action to learn that while Rome wasn’t built in a day, your next home might be.

