From Down Under comes the potential future of construction in The Sunshine State. FBR introduced its one-of-a-kind Hadrian-X bricklaying robot that can lay the foundation of a home in one day. This new technology is making its debut in Florida and could shape the way home building is done in areas like Babcock Ranch. WGCU’s Jennifer Crawford got an up-close look at the robotics in action to learn that while Rome wasn’t built in a day, your next home might be.

Robots: Laying the Foundation for Florida’s Construction Future | WGCU News