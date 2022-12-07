Carissa Allen/Fresh Take Florida

The Florida Supreme Court will consider arguments this week in a case that considers whether the identities of officers who kill civilians should be protected under the state’s new Marsy’s Law. The law is intended to protect the identities of crime victims. Police and their supporters say officers or deputies involved in fatal shootings may face imminent threat of harm themselves. The case stems from two Tallahassee police officers who shot and killed suspects and are now requesting their identity be shielded under the law.