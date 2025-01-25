Sarasota City Commission seeks input on community priorities

City of Sarasota residents are encouraged to participate in a brief online survey about priorities for the city as the City Commission prepares to establish a 2025-27 Strategic Plan.

The questionnaire is available now at www.Sarasotafl.gov/StrategicPlanSurvey

Participants are asked to rank their top priorities for the community and share any additional feedback regarding priorities.

The survey results will be considered by the City Commission prior to a discussion about the 2025-27 Strategic Plan on Friday, Feb. 14.

“We encourage residents, business owners and visitors to take the survey,” said Mayor Liz Alpert. “The responses will provide valuable input for the City Commission as we establish a Strategic Plan for the next two years and prioritize how resources are allocated.”

The survey will remain open to the public through Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025.

