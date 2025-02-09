Mixed reactions to tearing down buildings and starting over in south Cape Coral

The city of Cape Coral recently began demolishing buildings in the east Bimini area.

Workers are tearing down 47 properties so that new developments can be built in their place. Those properties used to sit on 43 parcels of land.

Reactions from residents range from excited to disappointed.

This initiative is being led by the Cape Coral Redevelopment Agency (CRA), which bought 19 acres of property in Bimini last year in an effort to revitalize south Cape Coral.

“The CRA’s mission is to address blight and foster economic growth in areas that have seen decline,” The CRA said in a Jan. 21 press release. “These 43 parcels are set to become the foundation for a comprehensive redevelopment project, featuring new housing, commercial spaces, and public amenities.”

WGCU reached out to the Cape Coral City Government for comment on any specific plans for the area and were referred back to the press release.

While no developer has been chosen yet, one can look to the nearly completed Bimini Square to see the city’s vision for the Bimini East Initiative.

Jon Cassidy, whose son has a bus stop in the area, is excited about seeing new developments after Hurricane Ian caused major damage in the neighborhood.

“A lot of these buildings were not inhabited after the storm; it was bad,” Cassidy said. “I think my kids and the neighborhood will be much better when development is done.”

He says that he’s excited to see what’s coming next, and that he’s particularly excited about property values increasing for the area.

Courtney Wertin, a Cape Coral resident of 30 years, is more concerned about how city funds are being allocated. She says that she wishes more money and time were dedicated to public spaces like parks.

“I fully agree the city needs to adjust to its growing community but in a way that isn’t solely made to contribute to our visitors, temporary residents, and retirees,” Wertin said.

She says that growing up she noticed that kids and younger families had little choice in where they could gather, and now that she has kids of her own this issue has become even more obvious.

“The families that live here year-round are not being considered in the new and wonderful city plans more than how many of us they’ll need to work in their new restaurants and shops,” she said.

