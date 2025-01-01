Lee Clerk hosting free class on searching land and official records

The Lee County Clerk's office will host a free online class on how to search and access land and other official records.

The class will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Jan. 8, via online platform Zoom.

The Lee Clerk’s office has a free online service platform that allows citizens to easily search for and view many public documents, such as liens, plats, certificates of title, mortgages, lis pendens, marriage licenses, deeds, judgments, death certificates, and military discharges.

The online class will cover the following:

A brief overview of official & county record services

Types of records accessible online

How to search using the various search methods

How to obtain electronically-certified documents

Available contacts & resources

Participants should register at www.leeclerk.org/seminar to receive the Zoom link for the class.

