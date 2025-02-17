Up-and-down gasoline prices in Florida on a down moment

Average gasoline prices in Florida continued a roller-coaster ride, dropping 14 cents during the past week, after a 10-cent-a-gallon increase the previous week and a 15-cent drop the week before that.

Florida motorists paid an average of $3.02 a gallon for regular unleaded Monday, down from $3.16 a week earlier, according to the AAA auto club.

AAA pointed to oil prices trading “on the lower end of the range they’ve been in for the past few months.”

Motorists nationally paid an average of $3.16 a gallon Monday, up 2 cents from a week earlier.

“As spring approaches, refineries are beginning their transition to summer blend fuel, which often results in higher prices this time of year,” AAA said.

“Routine seasonal maintenance and an offline refinery in Northern California are putting additional strain on supply,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, who cautioned that Florida motorists should anticipate another round of “price cycling,” where competing retailers ratchet up prices to restore profit margins after offering cheaper gas.

“Florida: prepare for a gas price cycle likely this coming week or so,” De Haan posted Sunday on Bluesky. “Florida has seen the largest drop in prices over the last week (14.3c/gal) which means a cycle is likely (back to $3.29?) soon.”

Average prices Monday ranged from $2.87 a gallon in the Panama City area to $3.18 a gallon in the West Palm Beach-Boca Raton area, according to AAA.