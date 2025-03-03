Free info session about wills and trusts for women is offered

Although knowledge about wills, trusts, and estate plans is key to making sure financial plans are carried out, some family members may be uneducated about them. In honor of National Women’s Month, an instructional session called Women, Wills, and Wine is being offered Friday March 7 at 4 PM at Lyons and Lyons law firm in Bonita Springs.

“What we’ve experienced in our practice is, women rely a lot on their husbands to have all the estate planning and financials taken care of, and we’ve had women come into our office that had no idea what an estate plan was...,” said associate attorney Abby Lyons.

All women are welcome to the session.

