Naples Salvation Army thrift store to close permanently

The Salvation Army of Naples will close its thrift store on April 30 and go on to sell the building.

Captains Will and Veronica Conley, who head up the Salvation Army of Collier County, say that the change will enable them to expand programs for children and youth, and strengthen emergency assistance social services, which supports people affected by natural disasters, food insecurity, and housing instability.

The store is on Davis Boulevard in Naples. The main campus on Estey Avenue will remain open.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.