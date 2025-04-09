Helping snowbirds save money on electric bills
The great Florida migration is underway. Thousands of seasonal residents are beginning to pack their bags and hit the road as they head back up north during the warmer months.
How can you leave your place safe and secure and still look to keep some cash in your pockets? FPL spokesperson Francine Frietas explains some simple measures you can take to keep your place energy efficient and keep your electric bill down.
