Corporate Sales Support
Discover why WGCU Public Media is the smart choice for reaching affluent, educated, and engaged Southwest Floridians in an uncluttered environment.
Amplifying Business Impact through WGCU Sponsorship
Sponsorship on WGCU has the impact of traditional marketing on radio, digital and TV with the benefit of supporting a well-respected SWFL non-profit media institution. It’s an effective way to build business, brand your company, announce events, recruit staff, promote a chosen philanthropy, and much more — all while helping to pay for news, education, arts and culture.
WGCU Sponsors Gain:
- Direct access to a highly-educated audience with a powerful, personal commitment to WGCU.
- Brand preference among consumers, professionals, and business leaders likely to be interested in your products and services.
- Credibility by associating with intelligent, in-depth journalism from National Public Radio (NPR), PBS, the BBC and the WGCU news staff.
- Appreciation from your colleagues, customers and peers who will recognize your commitment to the community.
Get in contact with our corporate support team:
Scott Miller
Associate General Manager, Business Partnerships and Corporate Investments
samiller@wgcu.org
