Cool day, hot issues: Fort Myers women’s march pushes for progress

If you happened to drive past the intersection of U.S. 41 and Colonial Boulevard this weekend, you might have noticed something unusual—over 50 people standing on the corner, not for a sale or food truck, but for a cause. It was the Fort Myers Women’s March, and while the traffic lights might have been red and green, the message was loud and clear.

The event, organized by Women’s March Ft. Myers, attracted a diverse group, including women, men, and transgender individuals. Attendees spanned various age groups, reflecting a broad commitment to the cause.

However, the event served as a painful reminder for participant Sheila Chilton-Davis.

“It makes me very angry, because this is the second time I've had to do this. I remember when it was not legal, and it didn't stop abortion. It just stopped safe abortion,” she said.

Demonstrator Janine Mole knows this pain all too well.

“I am very much in favor of women's rights. I had an ectopic pregnancy, I was probably seven or eight weeks pregnant. If I lived here in Florida right now, I would have died because you can't have an abortion after six weeks here. That's why I'm here. I don't want that to happen to my daughter, I don't want this to happen to the people that I love,” Mole said.

Sharon Gray, treasurer of the local National Organization for Women (NOW) chapter, issued a call to action for the next generation of women and allies.

“Don’t give up. It took a long time to get where we are now, and we are slipping back. We need your help.”