March 4th democracy protests: Voices of concern in Southwest Florida

A wave of protests spread across the United States this week, organized by the 50501 movement—50 protests, 50 states, one day. Since its first demonstration last month, participants are confident the movement is gaining momentum nationwide.

Jane Merriam, co-chair of the Charlotte County Democratic Party, spoke about the movement’s expansion: “If we can rally the troops for other events, we certainly hope to do that. This is not going to be the last protest that we have.” She was one of more than a hundred demonstrators who gathered in downtown Punta Gorda.

Merriam noted that people from out of town had traveled specifically to join the protest. Many wore blue and yellow to show solidarity with Ukraine, carrying Ukrainian flags and creating their own signs. “It’s a national protest,” she said, hoping that Congress and the Senate would recognize the dissatisfaction among citizens.

In Sarasota, protesters voiced concerns over a range of issues including abortion rights, federal workforce cuts, immigration, and the war in Ukraine. For Sasha Shchtynina, the latter issue is particularly personal. “My mind living in two countries now, because I’m trying to be on my shift and same time, I get notifications from my phone [about] alarms in my city, rockets... and I’m so appreciative to America, but all my mind in Ukraine,” she shared.

A few miles south, in Naples, dozens of protesters gathered in front of Congressman Byron Donalds' office, their signs and chants filling the streets. With protests occurring simultaneously across different communities, the growing grassroots movement shows no signs of slowing down.