Beer gardens to parades: Your guide to St. Patrick’s Day weekend
Saint Patrick's Day falls on Monday, and a variety of festive activities will help one get into the holiday spirit this weekend.
On Friday and Saturday, head to Bonita Springs for a pop-up Biergarten at Riverside Park, where you can enjoy food trucks, live music, and authentic German beer from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.
In Cape Coral, don't miss two beer festivals on Saturday. The German-American Social Club will host its Biergarten from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. on Sunday. The event will feature classic German cuisine, including potato pancakes, schnitzel, brats, and, of course, German and Irish beer.
At the same time, the Cape Coral Museum is holding a brew fest at Cultural Park on Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m.
If you're in Naples, join the annual Saint Patrick’s Day parade on Saturday, starting at 11 a.m. along 5th Avenue. All ages are welcomed to this free event.
