Beer gardens to parades: Your guide to St. Patrick’s Day weekend

WGCU | By Elizabeth Andarge
Published March 14, 2025 at 3:00 PM EDT
Braun, Michael

Saint Patrick's Day falls on Monday, and a variety of festive activities will help one get into the holiday spirit this weekend.

On Friday and Saturday, head to Bonita Springs for a pop-up Biergarten at Riverside Park, where you can enjoy food trucks, live music, and authentic German beer from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

In Cape Coral, don't miss two beer festivals on Saturday. The German-American Social Club will host its Biergarten from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. on Sunday. The event will feature classic German cuisine, including potato pancakes, schnitzel, brats, and, of course, German and Irish beer.

At the same time, the Cape Coral Museum is holding a brew fest at Cultural Park on Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m.

If you're in Naples, join the annual Saint Patrick’s Day parade on Saturday, starting at 11 a.m. along 5th Avenue. All ages are welcomed to this free event.

Tags
Culture and Connections WGCU NewsSt Patrick's DayNaplesCape CoralBonita Springs
