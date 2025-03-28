Lee County students recognized for outstanding artwork in annual 'Kids Tag Art' program

Award ceremony at Cypress Lake High School on March 26, 2025.

Over 4,000 fifth-grade students participated in this year’s Kids Tag Art program, showcasing their creativity in designs for decorative front-end license plates. On March 26, the Lee County Tax Collector and the Foundation for Lee County Public Schools honored 91 of those students with Awards of Distinction during a special ceremony at Cypress Lake High School.

The event celebrated the students’ artistic achievements and highlighted the program's success in raising critical funds to support elementary art classrooms across the district. Since its launch in 2016, Kids Tag Art has raised over $291,000 for local art programs, and this year, 45 elementary art teachers received $600 each to further enrich their classrooms.

“This program is about helping students to see how creativity connects to real-world opportunities,” said Noelle Branning, Lee County Tax Collector. “Through their designs, these students learn that their artistic talents can make an impact, and we’re proud to support both them and their teachers.”

The Kids Tag Art program invites students to create designs inspired by Florida’s specialty license plates, which support causes such as education, conservation, and health initiatives.

1 of 4 — Tax Collector Choice Award.jpg Kids Tag Art program award ceremony at Cypress Lake High School on March 26, 2025. 2 of 4 — SDLC School Spirit Award.jpg Kids Tag Art program award ceremony at Cypress Lake High School on March 26, 2025. 3 of 4 — Teachers Tag Art Award Winner.jpg Kids Tag Art program award ceremony at Cypress Lake High School on March 26, 2025. 4 of 4 — Suncoast CU Florida Explorers Award.jpg Kids Tag Art program award ceremony at Cypress Lake High School on March 26, 2025.

“Kids Tag Art connects students, teachers, businesses, and the community to ensure that the arts remain a vital component of a student’s education,” said Marshall Bower, president and CEO of the Foundation for Lee County Public Schools.

Student artwork is currently available for purchase, with all proceeds supporting elementary art education in Lee County.