Living with purpose: A 99-year-old's advice to high school students

What does it truly mean to live a full life? That’s the question 18-year-old Evan Woods set out to explore.

As part of his ethics class at the Community School of Naples, Woods visited the Carlisle Naples senior living community to ask residents for their thoughts. During his visit, he had the opportunity to sit down with 98-year-old Mary Miller to discuss the meaning of a well-lived life.

“I’m well, I turned 18 today,” Woods begins. Miller responded: “My son has a birthday today, too. He’s a professor in Oklahoma. My son is 72, and I’m going to be 99.”

“Wow,” Woods responded.

“Yeah, I know. Nobody believes it. That’s because I know how to live,” Miller said, eyes gleaming with vitality.

Miller, born in 1926, has lived through the Great Depression, World War II, and witnessed countless technological and societal transformations. Despite nearly a century of life experience, her energy and enthusiasm remain tireless. Woods, seated diagonally from her, seemed eager to learn more.

“So, was there any like really big obstacle you had to overcome and did in life?” he asked.

“Well, yes, the war was a big obstacle,” Miller said.

“I was just 14 or 15 years old, and It’s a good lesson — being deprived of things you want, and then learning how to manage with what you get and to be able to accept what’s going on, because there’s no other way," she said. "On the other hand, when things get better, you really appreciate life. You enjoy the flowers, the sunshine, the mountains, [and] the animals around you. Everything around you is beautiful if you look into it. But If you pass over it, that’s a waste of time. You have to concentrate on the positive, what makes you feel good?”

Woods took a moment and said:

“I guess social connection is like a big one for me. I really do love interacting with people, and my friends especially. It brings me the most joy in life, besides my pets.”

Miller smiled.

“So, in your current state, is there anything that you would give your 18-year-old self in terms of advice?” Woods asked.

“Stay true to yourself. Be sure that you are proud of what you do. Be sure that you have a positive feeling about life. Don’t ever be negative. Be open-minded. Be curious,” Miller advised.

Woods then asked: “What are some ... key ways to live a fulfilled life?”

Miller paused for a moment, and said: “Be able to look in the mirror and say to yourself, ‘I’m a good person. I’ve done something good today.’ Be honest with yourself and be honest with other people, because if you’re dishonest, you’ll regret it.”

Throughout the event, similar conversations unfolded across the room. The ethics assignment was designed to explore philosophical questions about meaning and purpose, but it became clear that the students gained something beyond academic understanding: a glimpse into the wisdom that only time and experience can provide.