Google Safety Roadshow comes to Cape Coral school

Google employees brought their Online Safety Roadshow to Oasis Middle School in Cape Coral this week to teach students how to be safe online. The focus was on such skills as how to avoid talking to strangers and prioritize digital wellbeing.

M.J. Henshaw is a public affairs manager for Google. She explains what the company hopes to teach kids.

“What we’re here talking to kids about is just some basic skills they can use, like being kind online, having a strong password, what to do if you see cyberbullying, and they can use that to more responsibly use the internet, and just be happier and healthier with technology,” she said.

Principal of Oasis Middle Donnie Hopper said the program would be very useful for his students.

1 of 8 — 052324 aiw googlesafety 002.jpg Lyla Simonson listens during the Google Online Safety Roadshow at Oasis Middle School in Cape Coral on Thursday, May 23, 2024. The presentation taught students how to be responsible with information and photos they share, how to spot scams, being kind online and seeking help from trusted adults. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 2 of 8 — 052324 aiw googlesafety 006.jpg Sixth graders at Oasis Middle School listen during the Google Online Safety Roadshow on Thursday, May 23, 2024 in Cape Coral. The presentation taught students how to be responsible with information and photos they share, how to spot scams, being kind online and seeking help from trusted adults. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 3 of 8 — 052324 aiw googlesafety 003.jpg Gabby Campbell participates in the Google Online Safety Roadshow at Oasis Middle School in Cape Coral on Thursday, May 23, 2024. The presentation taught students how to be responsible with information and photos they share, how to spot scams, being kind online and seeking help from trusted adults. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 4 of 8 — 052324 aiw googlesafety 004.jpg Sixth grader Abram Fennell prepares to face off with Florida State Senator Jonathan Martin in a password strength contest during the Google Online Safety Roadshow at Oasis Middle School in Cape Coral on Thursday, May 23, 2024. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 5 of 8 — 052324 aiw googlesafety 005.jpg Sixth graders at Oasis Middle School listen during the Google Online Safety Roadshow on Thursday, May 23, 2024 in Cape Coral. The presentation taught students how to be responsible with information and photos they share, how to spot scams, being kind online and seeking help from trusted adults. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 6 of 8 — 052324 aiw googlesafety 007.jpg Google presenter Chelsea Groen teaches sixth graders at Oasis Middle School about internet safety during the Google Online Safety Roadshow on Thursday, May 23, 2024, in Cape Coral. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 7 of 8 — 052324 aiw googlesafety 001.JPG Justin Daniel and Chelsea Groen present the Google Online Safety Roadshow to sixth graders at Oasis Middle School in Cape Coral on Thursday, May 23, 2024. The presentation taught students how to be responsible with information and photos they share, how to spot scams, being kind online and seeking help from trusted adults. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 8 of 8 — 052324 aiw googlesafety 008.jpg Florida State Senator Jonathan Martin addresses students during the Google Online Safety Roadshow at Oasis Middle School in Cape Coral on Thursday, May 23, 2024. The presentation taught students how to be responsible with information and photos they share, how to spot scams, being kind online and seeking help from trusted adults. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU

“It’s super-important to bring the Google Roadshow to Oasis Middle because our kids are on the internet constantly,” Hopper said. “We know that they are searching content. They are also on social media sites, and to hear a message about the importance of internet safety and what they can do to use the internet and use those sites more responsibly is super-important.”

