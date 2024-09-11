Lee County school board deliberates on changes to Civil Rights and Equity Guide

What began as a routine review quickly turned into a complex debate at the School Board of Lee County's biweekly meeting last Thursday. The board met to discuss proposed changes to the Civil Rights and Equity Guide, a document aimed at ensuring fair treatment for all students.

Board member Chris Patricca initiated the discussion with a pointed question. “So, kids can’t go to a school counselor if they’re questioning their sexual orientation without fear of parents being told, even in high school?”

Under the current policy, students can meet with counselors a limited number of times before parental involvement is required. Retired school principal Jill Pellis voiced her concerns. “Schools must focus on supporting teachers, not controlling them. Students who feel heard and seen are less likely to bully, disrupt, act out, and yes, even bring weapons to school. It's time to support teachers, not stifle them.”

Kathy Dupuy-Bruno, the Lee County school board attorney, provided context for the policy, citing Florida’s recent legislation. “This part is stemming from HB 1557. There may be a casual conversation, but if the child continues to see the counselor, at some point, the parent will be notified.”

The HB1557 bill mandates that "all school district personnel encourage students to discuss matters concerning their well-being with their parents."

However, not all members viewed the guide as problematic. Board member Melisa Giovannelli stressed the importance of parental rights. “Until the child is 18, the parent is the legal guardian. The parent needs to be informed so they can handle the situation appropriately, and that's up to the parent. That's not up to anybody at this board table.”

As the meeting concluded, the board decided to advance the guide to a second reading, scheduled for September 17. Interested parties can find updates on the school board's website.

