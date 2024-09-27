In Helene's aftermath, many Southwest Florida schools continue to be closed on Friday
Winds, high water and related safety issues for students and staff prompted the majority of school systems across Southwest Florida and the state to continue being closed on Friday.
FGCU
FGCU is canceling all classes and business operations for today.
All Saturday and Sunday academic activities, including classes, labs and online courses, will continue as normal.
FGCU will return to all normally scheduled classes, events and activities Monday, September 30.
FSW
All Florida SouthWestern State College classes and operations will transition to remote learning and work on Thursday, September 26, and Friday, September 27. Any further updates or changes to operations can be found at FSW's official communication channels and www.FSW.edu.
K-12
The following Southwest Florida school systems are closed through today.
- Charlotte County Schools
- Collier County Schools
- Florida Virtual School
- Lee County schools
- Hillsborough County Schools
- Manatee County Schools
- Sarasota County Schools
NOTE: Schools in DeSoto, Glades, and Hendry counties will be open today.
Florida College System Closures
- Florida Gateway College
- Florida State College at Jacksonville
- Gulf Coast State College (Gulf & Franklin Campuses)
- North Florida College
- St. Petersburg College
- Tallahassee State College
State University Closures
- Florida A&M University
- Florida State University
- New College of Florida
FTCE/FELE Test Site Closures
- Florida State College at Jacksonville – Downtown
- Florida State College at Jacksonville – Deerwood
- Florida Gateway College
- US Military NTC GCSC – Tyndall AFB