In Helene's aftermath, many Southwest Florida schools continue to be closed on Friday

Winds, high water and related safety issues for students and staff prompted the majority of school systems across Southwest Florida and the state to continue being closed on Friday.

FGCU

FGCU is canceling all classes and business operations for today.

All Saturday and Sunday academic activities, including classes, labs and online courses, will continue as normal.

FGCU will return to all normally scheduled classes, events and activities Monday, September 30.­

FSW

All Florida SouthWestern State College classes and operations will transition to remote learning and work on Thursday, September 26, and Friday, September 27. Any further updates or changes to operations can be found at FSW's official communication channels and www.FSW.edu .

K-12

The following Southwest Florida school systems are closed through today.

Charlotte County Schools

Collier County Schools

Florida Virtual School

Lee County schools

Hillsborough County Schools

Manatee County Schools

Sarasota County Schools

NOTE: Schools in DeSoto, Glades, and Hendry counties will be open today.



Florida College System Closures

Florida Gateway College

Florida State College at Jacksonville

Gulf Coast State College (Gulf & Franklin Campuses)

North Florida College

St. Petersburg College

Tallahassee State College

State University Closures

Florida A&M University

Florida State University

New College of Florida

FTCE/FELE Test Site Closures