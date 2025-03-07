Learn to grow produce or care for chickens at Empowerment Farm

If you’re interested in growing food on a patio or having chickens in your yard, the nonprofit Empowerment Farm has advice for you. A series of Saturday “open farms” offers walk-throughs of the working farm and workshops on various topics.

This Saturday, March 8, sessions cover “Porch to Plate” for growing gardens in small spaces such as porches and patios from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Then from 11 to 12, “Caring for Chickens” will teach proper care of poultry.

“We wanted to give the public an opportunity to come and explore the farm and find out what we’re all about,” said founder and CEO Tiffany Lehman. “We have a couple baby chicks that recently hatched, and so they can interact with the chickens and learn to properly care for them.”

The cost to tour the farm is $5 and $10 covers both workshops.

The Empowerment Farm’s stated mission is to cultivate community through compassion, cooperation, and connection to the land, animals, and each other.

It was founded in November 2022 by Lehman and co-founder Ashleigh Ebrite with a mind to giving back to the community and promoting sustainable agriculture. The nonprofit was founded to offer hands-on farm experiences for local people. The 5-acre farm served more than 500 children and adults in tours and private events in 2024. It’s located at 2600 Garland Road, Naples.

For more information, go to EmpowermentFarm.org.

