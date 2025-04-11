Lee County School Board to alter job descriptions, change start times

The School Board of Lee County voted to change the job descriptions of several key positions, beginning the restructuring of some parts of district operations. The decision came despite some opposition from the public and one member of the board.

“This comprehensive restructuring, which includes changes to 50 positions and job descriptions, is projected to generate an estimated $1 million in cost savings for the district," a news release from school administration said. "It is important to note these changes only impact the central office and do not impact school-based teachers or support staff.".

According to the district, 59 administrative positions from the director-level up are being reduced to 40. However impacted administrators can apply for the new jobs.

The district also expects an additional $15.9 million in savings due to budget cuts across several departments.

During the recent board meeting several people voiced their concerns regarding these new job descriptions. Most of them were guidance counselors, school psychologists, and school nurses who had issues with the “Director of Physical and Mental Health Services” position.

“The role of Director of Physical and Mental Health Services as it’s currently defined fails to account for the full scope of nursing duties, or the necessity of registered nurses overseeing school health services,” a school nurse said during public comment. “By eliminating RN supervision in the new organizational structure, the district risks neglecting vital health services which are ultimately hindering the ability for students to receive the care in a timely and effective manner.”

One of the potential issues, pointed out by guidance counselor Heather Rodriguez-Wibbles, is that these positions do not overlap. Her position, for examples, encompasses many different things.

“I don’t think people are aware of the many things that fall under those umbrellas," she said. "There’s high school graduation requirements, promotion requirements. There are many things that will put our district in additional lawsuits. This is not a good idea to take away our experts."

Rodriguez-Wibbles pleaded with the board to vote no. “Please reconsider this and look at the problems that it creates because I guarantee you that the budget, whatever you saved. you will be losing in lawsuits," she said

WGCU reached out for comment from school board member Debbie Jordan. She voted no on the changes. Her six colleagues on the board voted yes. We received no response from Jordan.

The board also voted to implement the Safe Start Initiative, which would change school start times district-wide for the 2025-2026 school year. The initiative passed on a 7-0 vote.

"The three-tiered start system builds upon the efficiency already provided to busing by proximity-based school assignment zones," the district said in a news release. "Spacing start and end times for each tier an hour apart allows drivers to finish one tier before moving on to the next. Students will spend less time waiting for a bus and more time engaged in learning. Drivers will be more focused on safety and reliability."

While the district is hopeful that this new schedule will make the bus riding experience smoother for students, some parents are concerned about the changing times. One mother, Jess, said that she has some concerns she would like to see addressed.

“I would like to know how this will affect working parents who already have established jobs and schedules,” a woman who identified herself only as Jess, said. “I would expect the district to extend aftercare hours, so that I can make my 40 hours a week and not have to add another expense like childcare.”

She said that with the new times she would have to go into work later, requiring changes to her daily schedule.

Here are all of the new school start times in the Lee district, effective August, 2025:



High Schools: 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

K-8’s, Skyline Elementary, and Hector A. Cafferata Jr. Elementary: 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All other Elementary Schools: 8:40 a.m. – 3:10 p.m.

Middle Schools: 9:45 a.m. – 4:15 p.m.

