Lee County Elections opens branch office in Lehigh Acres

A new Lee County elections branch office has opened in Lehigh Acres.

The new branch office will also serve as an Early Voting site.

Supervisor of Elections Tommy Doyle says, “This additional location will enable our office to better serve the voters of Lehigh Acres. It’s a necessary expansion to meet the area’s growing population.”

The Lee County Elections Lehigh Acres Branch Office is at the East Lee County Government Center, 600 Homestead Road S #9, and is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.