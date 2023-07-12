© 2023 WGCU News
Election

All vote-by-mail ballot requests expired in December 2022

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published July 12, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT
Lee County voters need to be aware that all previous vote-by-mail ballot requests expired as of December 2022 due to a change in Florida law.

Lee County Supervisor of Elections Tommy Doyle said that as a result, voters who plan to vote by mail in 2024 must submit a new request to the office.

“The change in the law marks an unprecedented event for our office. We have a significantly low number of Vote-by-Mail requests compared to previous years,” says Supervisor of Elections Tommy Doyle. “Our office began a proactive campaign earlier this year ahead of the 2024 election cycle in our effort to inform voters of this change and ensure voting accessibility for all.”

Voting by mail is a safe, secure, and convenient voting method. Voters are encouraged to act now and submit their Vote-by-Mail requests before the 2024 election cycle to ensure their voices are heard!

Vote-by-Mail Ballot requests can be made online, by mail, e-mail, fax, or in person at any one of our branch office locations. New requests are valid through December 2024.

