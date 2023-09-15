Lee County Elections to celebrate National Voter Registration Day

Americans will celebrate National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday, September 19, with a nationwide initiative to register eligible individuals to vote and educate citizens about elections.

As part of the celebration, Lee County Elections will provide voter registration at libraries throughout Lee County on Monday, September 18, and Tuesday, September 19.

Supervisor of Elections Tommy Doyle encourages all eligible individuals to take advantage of this opportunity to register to vote ahead of the 2024 elections.

For a complete list of the library locations, visit https://www.lee.vote/Community-Education-Services/Calendar-of-Events.

Voter registration and election services are also available online at www.lee.vote or any Lee County Supervisor of Elections office, Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

