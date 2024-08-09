2024 Primary Election: Early Voting Locations in Southwest Florida

Primary election day is coming up on August 20, 2024. Early voting locations are open throughout Southwest Florida by Saturday, August 10, 2024.

Collier County Supervisor of Elections, Melissa Blazier emphasizes the significance of the upcoming primary election, stressing that it holds equal importance to the general election in November.

“A lot of our local races will be determined in August, that they won't actually go on to the November general election ballot," said Blazier. "So, I wish that more voters would turn out.”

During early voting, completed vote-by-mail ballots can be dropped off at secure ballot intake stations, formally known as ballot drop-off locations, at early voting sites or any Supervisor of Elections’ office.

“Each night, and this is in Florida Statute, none of those vote-by-mail ballots can actually sit in one of those locations, they all must come back to the main office daily,” said Blazier.

Early voting locations will be open every day, including weekends. Visit the website of your county's supervisor of elections office to find early voting and secure ballot intake locations.



Lee County

Aug. 10-17, 10 a.m.— 6 p.m.



Bonita Springs Elections Office – 25987 S Tamiami Trail #105, Bonita Springs

Cape Coral Elections Office – 1039 SE 9th Avenue, Cape Coral

Cape Coral-Lee County Library – 921 SW 39th Terrace, Cape Coral

East County Regional Library – 881 Gunnery Road N, Lehigh Acres

Estero Recreation Center – 9200 Corkscrew Palms Boulevard, Estero

Fort Myers Regional Library – Voting Room Address: 1651 Lee Street

Library Address: 2450 First Street

Housing Authority of the City of Fort Myers – 4224 Renaissance Preserve Way

Lakes Regional Library – 15290 Bass Road, Fort Myers

Lee County Elections Center – 13180 S Cleveland Avenue, Fort Myers

Lehigh Acres Elections Office – 600 Homestead Road S #9, Lehigh Acres

North Fort Myers Recreation Center – 2000 N Recreation Park Way, North Fort Myers

Northwest Regional Library – 519 Chiquita Boulevard N, Cape Coral

Charlotte County

Aug. 5-18, 7 a.m.— 7 p.m.



Charlotte County Historic Courthouse, 226 Taylor Street, Punta Gorda

Centennial Park, 1120 Centennial Blvd., Port Charlotte

Mac V. Horton West County Annex, 6868 San Casa Drive, Englewood

Collier County

Aug. 10-17, 10 a.m.— 6 p.m.



Collier County Government Complex, 3311 Tamiami Trail, Naples

Naples Everglades City Hall, 102 Copeland Avenue N, Everglades City

Golden Gate Community Center, 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Naples

Heritage Bay Government Services Center, 15450 Collier Boulevard

Immokalee Community Park, 321 N First Street, Immokalee

Library Headquarters, 2385 Orange Blossom Drive, Naples

Marco Island Library, 210 S Heathwood Drive, Marco Island

Norris Center at Cambier Park, 755 8 th Avenue S, Naples

Avenue S, Naples North Collier Regional Park, 15000 Livingston Road, Naples

South Regional Library, 8065 Lely Cultural Parkway, Naples

Supervisor of Elections Office, 3750 Enterprise Avenue, Naples

Hendry County

Aug. 5-17, 7 a.m. — 7 p.m.



Clewiston Elections Office – 1100 S Olympia Street, Clewiston

LaBelle Elections Office – 25 E Hickpochee Ave.

Glades County

Aug. 10-17 8:30 a.m. — 4:30 p.m.



Glades County Supervisor of Elections Office – 998 US Hwy 27 South, Moorehaven

DeSoto County

Aug. 5-17, 8 a.m.— 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. 7 a.m.—3 p.m., weekends



DeSoto County Supervisor of Elections Office – 201 E. Oak Street, Room 104, Arcadia

Sarasota County

Aug. 10 - 18, 8:30 a.m. — 4:30 p.m.



Sarasota elections office - 2001 Adams Lane, Sarasota

Venice elections office - 4000 S. Tamiami Trail, Rm 114, Venice

North Port elections office - 13640 Tamiami Trail, North Port

North Sarasota Library - 2801 Newtown Blvd, Sarasota

Fruitville Library - 100 Apex Rd, Sarasota

Gulf Gate Library - 7112 Curtiss Ave, Sarasota

When is Early Voting?

Early voting is required in any election that contains a state or federal office race. The early voting period must start at least on the 10th day before the election and end on the 3rd day before the election. In addition, supervisors of elections have the option to offer more early voting on the 15th, 14th, 13th, 12th, 11th, or 2nd day before an election.

Supervisors of Elections must designate early voting sites no later than 30 days prior to an election. Early voting hours must be at least 8 hours but no more than 12 hours per day at each site during the applicable period.

The Supervisor of Elections may provide early voting for elections that are not held in conjunction with a state or federal election. However, the supervisor has the option to determine the early voting hours for those site(s).

How Do I Vote Early?

Voters who want to vote early should present the following at the early voting site:

A valid photo identification; and

A signature identification.

Voters can vote at any early voting site within the county when the site is open.

