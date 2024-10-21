Early voting begins today in much of Southwest Florida

Early voting for the November general election starts today (10/21) across most of Southwest Florida.

In Lee, Collier, and Hendry Counties, early voting is open today through Saturday, November 2.

Voters registered in Lee County can arrive at one of twelve locations any day, from 10 AM to 6 PM.

Voters registered in Collier can vote early at one of eleven locations from 9 AM to 6 PM.

Voters registered in Hendry can arrive at 7 AM until 7 PM at one of two Supervisions of Elections offices within the county.

In Charlotte County, early voting is open until Sunday, November 3, and will take place at three locations from 7 AM to 7 PM.

In Glades County, early voting starts on Saturday the 26th, and runs until November 2nd. Voters registered in Glades can go to the County Supervisor of Elections office from 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM to place their vote.

See below for a full list of voting locations by county.

Glades County

October 26 - November 2 General Election

8:30 AM - 4:30 PM

998 US HWY 27 South

Moore Haven, FL 33471

Hendry County

Early Voting October 21 - November 2

Daily: 7:00 am to 7:00 pm

Supervisor of Elections Office, 25 E. Hickpochee Avenue, LaBelle

Supervisor of Elections Office, 1100 S. Olympia Street, Suite 504, Clewiston

Charlotte County

Early voting will take place at the following locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 21 to Nov. 3:

Centennial Park Recreation Center- 1120 Centennial Blvd., Port Charlotte

Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center- 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda

Mac. V. Horton West County Annex- 6868 San Casa Drive., Englewood

Collier County

Voters registered in Collier County can vote early from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily starting Monday, October 21 through Saturday, Nov. 2.

Cambier Park Norris Center – 755 8th Ave S, Naples FL 34102

Collier County Government Complex – 3311 Tamiami Trl E, Naples FL 34112

Everglades City Hall – 102 Copeland Avenue N, Everglades City FL 34149

Golden Gate Community Center – 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Naples FL 34116

Immokalee Community Park – 321 N 1st St, Immokalee FL 34142

Heritage Bay Government Services Center - 15450 Collier Boulevard, Naples FL 34120

Library Headquarters – 2385 Orange Blossom Drive, Naples FL 34109

Marco Island Library – 210 S Heathwood Drive, Marco Island FL 34145

North Collier Regional Park – 15000 Livingston Road, Naples FL 34109

South Regional Library - 8065 Lely Cultural Parkway, Naples FL 34113

Supervisor of Elections Office – 3750 Enterprise Ave, Naples FL 34104

Lee County

Monday, October 21, 2024 through Saturday, November 2, 2024. 10 AM to 6 PM, Daily

Bonita Springs Elections Office, Bonita Commons, 25987 S Tamiami Trail #105, Bonita Springs Fl 34134

Cape Coral Elections Office, Commissioner John E. Manning Government Complex, 1039 Se 9th Ave, Cape Coral Fl 33990

Cape Coral - Lee County Library, 921 Sw 39th Ter, Cape Coral Fl 33914

East County Regional Library, 881 Gunnery Rd N, Lehigh Acres Fl 33971

Estero Recreation Center. 9200 Corkscrew Palms Blvd, Estero Fl 33928

Fort Myers Regional Library, 1651 Lee St, Fort Myers Fl 33901 — voting room address.

Housing Authority Of The City Of Fort Myers, 4224 Renaissance Preserve Way, Fort Myers Fl 33916

Lakes Regional Library, 15290 Bass Rd, Fort Myers Fl 33919

Lee County Elections Center, 13180 S Cleveland Ave, Fort Myers Fl 33907

Lehigh Acres Elections Office, East Lee County Government Center, 600 Homestead Rd S #9, Lehigh Acres 33974

North Fort Myers Recreation Center, 2000 N Recreation Park Way, North Fort Myers, Fl 33903

Northwest Regional Library, 519 Chiquita Blvd N, Cape Coral, Fl 33993