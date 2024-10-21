Early voting begins today in much of Southwest Florida
Early voting for the November general election starts today (10/21) across most of Southwest Florida.
In Lee, Collier, and Hendry Counties, early voting is open today through Saturday, November 2.
Voters registered in Lee County can arrive at one of twelve locations any day, from 10 AM to 6 PM.
Voters registered in Collier can vote early at one of eleven locations from 9 AM to 6 PM.
Voters registered in Hendry can arrive at 7 AM until 7 PM at one of two Supervisions of Elections offices within the county.
In Charlotte County, early voting is open until Sunday, November 3, and will take place at three locations from 7 AM to 7 PM.
In Glades County, early voting starts on Saturday the 26th, and runs until November 2nd. Voters registered in Glades can go to the County Supervisor of Elections office from 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM to place their vote.
See below for a full list of voting locations by county.
Glades County
October 26 - November 2 General Election
8:30 AM - 4:30 PM
998 US HWY 27 South
Moore Haven, FL 33471
Hendry County
Early Voting October 21 - November 2
Daily: 7:00 am to 7:00 pm
Supervisor of Elections Office, 25 E. Hickpochee Avenue, LaBelle
Supervisor of Elections Office, 1100 S. Olympia Street, Suite 504, Clewiston
Charlotte County
Early voting will take place at the following locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 21 to Nov. 3:
Centennial Park Recreation Center- 1120 Centennial Blvd., Port Charlotte
Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center- 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda
Mac. V. Horton West County Annex- 6868 San Casa Drive., Englewood
Collier County
Voters registered in Collier County can vote early from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily starting Monday, October 21 through Saturday, Nov. 2.
Cambier Park Norris Center – 755 8th Ave S, Naples FL 34102
Collier County Government Complex – 3311 Tamiami Trl E, Naples FL 34112
Everglades City Hall – 102 Copeland Avenue N, Everglades City FL 34149
Golden Gate Community Center – 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Naples FL 34116
Immokalee Community Park – 321 N 1st St, Immokalee FL 34142
Heritage Bay Government Services Center - 15450 Collier Boulevard, Naples FL 34120
Library Headquarters – 2385 Orange Blossom Drive, Naples FL 34109
Marco Island Library – 210 S Heathwood Drive, Marco Island FL 34145
North Collier Regional Park – 15000 Livingston Road, Naples FL 34109
South Regional Library - 8065 Lely Cultural Parkway, Naples FL 34113
Supervisor of Elections Office – 3750 Enterprise Ave, Naples FL 34104
Lee County
Monday, October 21, 2024 through Saturday, November 2, 2024. 10 AM to 6 PM, Daily
Bonita Springs Elections Office, Bonita Commons, 25987 S Tamiami Trail #105, Bonita Springs Fl 34134
Cape Coral Elections Office, Commissioner John E. Manning Government Complex, 1039 Se 9th Ave, Cape Coral Fl 33990
Cape Coral - Lee County Library, 921 Sw 39th Ter, Cape Coral Fl 33914
East County Regional Library, 881 Gunnery Rd N, Lehigh Acres Fl 33971
Estero Recreation Center. 9200 Corkscrew Palms Blvd, Estero Fl 33928
Fort Myers Regional Library, 1651 Lee St, Fort Myers Fl 33901 — voting room address.
Housing Authority Of The City Of Fort Myers, 4224 Renaissance Preserve Way, Fort Myers Fl 33916
Lakes Regional Library, 15290 Bass Rd, Fort Myers Fl 33919
Lee County Elections Center, 13180 S Cleveland Ave, Fort Myers Fl 33907
Lehigh Acres Elections Office, East Lee County Government Center, 600 Homestead Rd S #9, Lehigh Acres 33974
North Fort Myers Recreation Center, 2000 N Recreation Park Way, North Fort Myers, Fl 33903
Northwest Regional Library, 519 Chiquita Blvd N, Cape Coral, Fl 33993