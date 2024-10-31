Republican incumbent Greg Steube seeks fourth term in 17th Congressional District

Republican incumbent Greg Steube was first elected to represent Florida's 17th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives in 2018 and is seeking his fourth term in the 2024 election.

As Florida has changed from a Democratic-leaning state to a Republican one, the boundaries of Florida's 17th Congressional District have changed likewise.

Most recently, the district was condensed to include Sarasota and Charlotte counties and a portion of Lee County, mostly including the community of Lehigh Acres, and totals 6,315 square miles.

Last year, the median household income in the district with 851,634 residents was $73,605. Just over 82% were considered urban dwellers, and the rest were rural.

The ethnic distribution in the district was 75.5% Caucasian, nearly 14% Hispanic, just over 5% Black, just over 3% were of mixed race, and less than 1 percent reported “other.”

Steube has two challengers, Manny Lopez, a Democrat, and Ralph Hartman, a write-in candidate with no party affiliation.



Greg Steube

Steube's political career began in 2010 in the Florida House of Representatives, and in 2016 he was elected to the Florida Senate where he served until his election to Congress in 2018.

He earned both his undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Florida.

. Greg Steube

The terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, inspired Steube to enlist in the U.S. Army. He served for four years and was deployed with the 25th Infantry Division during Operation Iraqi Freedom. Steube attained the rank of captain.

Steube's voting record aligns closely with conservative positions. He voted against certifying the 2020 election results for Arizona and Pennsylvania, citing concerns about election integrity.

He has consistently opposed abortion rights and voted against measures to prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

Environmentally, the incumbent’s district includes areas affected by red tide and water quality problems, which are big concerns for many constituents living in Sarasota, Charlotte, and the more coastal areas of Lee County that are just southwest of the district.

Steube has acknowledged blue-green algae blooms in Lake Okeechobee and surrounding waterways, but he appears to favor state-led solutions rather than rigorous federal oversight.

Steube has expressed skepticism about the extent of human influence on climate change, aligning with some other Republican lawmakers who question the scientific consensus on global warming, one being that resulting changes provide fledgling hurricanes with higher-octane “fuel” – record-hot sea-surface temperatures – that can cause tropical cyclones to cause more damage.

Championing hurricane relief efforts like a tax break that, if successful when Congress reconvenes after the U.S. presidential election, would provide financial relief to those affected by hurricanes Ian, Debby, Helene, and Milton. “I'm very optimistic that we will get that done after the elections,” he said.

Steube is a supporter of the America First agenda, which generally involves disregarding global affairs and focusing on U.S. domestic policy.

Supporters of the America First policies believe they ensure a stronger national economy, more secure borders, and safer communities, which are essential for restoring national pride and prosperity.

Critics of the America First approach contend it risks isolationism and undermines global cooperation, potentially leading to economic instability and diminished influence in international affairs.

.

Steube, 46, has been a passionate proponent of expanding gun rights. He has sponsored bills to allow veterans access to more PTSD programs.

“I believe that we would have a huge increase in the health care that we're providing our veterans,” he said. “That’s the least we could do.”

Yet he also drew backlash in 2021 for comments about transgender individuals serving in the military during a House Armed Services Committee hearing.

Steube’s campaign finances, as reported to the Federal Election Commission on Oct. 16, 2024, show he spent $1 million and had $1.6 million on hand.

As the 2024 election approaches, Steube continues to emphasize his conservative credentials and his support for former President Donald Trump's policies.

“I'm honored to support President Trump,” Steube said. “And I'd ask for you to support him so we can end this border crisis and get our country back on track.”

Former Manatee County Sheriff Brad Steube, who retired in 2017, is Greg Steube’s father. He lives in Sarasota with his wife, Jennifer, and their son, Ethan.



Manny Lopez

Manny Lopez is running as the Democratic challenger for Florida's 17th Congressional District in the 2024 U.S. House of Representatives election. He's aiming to unseat incumbent Republican Greg Steube.

He achieved the rank of sergeant in the U.S. Army.

Lopez’s campaign strategy is to highlight his opponent's voting record and present himself as a more representative alternative for the district's diverse population.

. Manny Lopez

Lopez, via his website, criticizes Greg Steube for what Lopez says is overlooking the diverse needs of the district and catering to a select few within the Republican Party.

On economic issues, Lopez advocates for rebuilding the middle class and closing the wealth gap. He also emphasizes protecting Medicare and Social Security, indicating a focus on issues that often resonate with older voters.

Environmental protection is high on Lopez's platform, which aligns with many concerns in the district.

Lopez said climate change is a vital challenge facing the district, particularly in coastal Florida, which is vulnerable to rising sea levels and extreme weather events.

Lopez supports measures to protect Florida's natural resources, including its beaches, waterways, and unique ecosystems. He advocates for transitioning towards cleaner, renewable energy sources, which he has said interconnect with his broader efforts to reduce carbon emissions and combat climate change.

It's worth noting that while environmental protection is listed as one of Lopez's key issues, specific details of his environmental platform are not as clearly defined as some of his ideas on healthcare or the economy.

Lopez lists various educational achievements, Democratic Party involvement for decades, work as a Realtor and teacher, and that he “also spent time in the military,” but does not elaborate.

Lopez or his campaign did not respond to WGCU’s repeated requests for clarifications on those issues as well as an interview, each sent via the email address and telephone number listed on his campaign website.

On the website, Lopez takes progressive stances on social issues, supporting reproductive rights and human rights, including LGBTQ+, gun safety measures, and reforming immigration laws.

Lopez's campaign finances, as reported to the Federal Election Commission on Oct 16, 2024, show he spent $40,396 and has $17,191 on hand. These figures suggest a significant financial disadvantage compared with the incumbent, Greg Steube.

“My diversity has prepared me to be your U.S. Representative,” Lopez posted on his website. “I have experiences in many areas that provide empathy, compassion, and in understanding the true needs of many as I have walked in many of their shoes unlike most politicians.”

In Texas, Lopex served as a district executive for the Boy Scouts of America, on the executive board of Central Texas Economic Development District, and was a member of the school board in Whitney, a small town in central Texas, according to Vote Smart, a website that collects information on current candidates.

“I truly am a caring person ‘of the people’ and I am ‘for the people.'”

Lopez, a Key West native, lives in Nokomis with his wife, Chris.



Ralph E. Hartman



Ralph E. Hartman is running as a write-in, independent candidate for Florida's 17th Congressional District in the 2024 U.S. House of Representatives election.

He did the same in Florida's 16th Congressional District in the 2022 U.S. House of Representatives election, which was won by Republican incumbent Vern Buchanon although Hartman received 21 votes.

Hartman's campaign represents a third option for voters in a race that includes Republican incumbent Greg Steube and Democratic challenger Manny Lopez.

Hartman has no official campaign website but does list a YouTube video channel with the Florida Division of Elections called Ralph E. Hartman For U.S. Congress, on which he speaks on various issues into a camera mounted in front of him.

Hartman records along a busy roadway making it hard to hear what he is saying.

On environmental topics, one video is titled “Citing Tentative Plan For Offering Some Federal Lands To Agreeable Lawful Native American Tribes” and in another video, he talks about his support for both electric cars and for allowing those who like gas cars to keep using them.

He wrote a statement on the site that reads in its entirety:

“While others instead strive for their safety and security an oppressive, abusive corruption threatens the American people and world peace every day. Suppresses against public knowledge of matters and sometimes even events that might be very important to them,” Hartman wrote. “This is an effort to get people more aware pertaining to what I've experienced and I have decided to become a write in [sic] candidate for U.S. Congress, to represent the 17th District here in Florida. Hoping that everyone will become more safe and secure as a result. Whether I win, or lose. For peace and good sense prevailing, for a future of prosperity and good times.”

Hartman has not filed any campaign finance reports, according to the Federal Election Commission. Vote Smart has no records of Hartman holding any elected office.

He resides in Sarasota.

