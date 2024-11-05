Bonita Springs elects new mayor

Bonita Springs will have a new mayor and a new council member.

Mike Gibson is the apparent winner as mayor, leading his nearest competitor by 2 percentage points. All precincts in Bonita have reported their results; however provisional ballots have not yet been counted.

It was a four-person race that saw the current mayor, Rick Steinmeyer, come in last, gaining only about 10 percent of the vote.

Jessie Purdon was re-elected to the City Council.

Jim Fitzpatrick won a seat on the council, defeating Carolyn Forbes. Fitzpatrick has had careers in banking and as a business owner.